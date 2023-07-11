Latest News Editor's Choice


Give that US$1 billion to your people Kasukuwere: MRP leader

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
MTHWAKAZI  Republic Party Mqondisi Moyo has lashed out at former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere following his promise to have a US$1 billion budget for Gukurahundi.

He said Kasukuwere must give that money to his own people and leave Matabeleland people alone.

"It is disheartening to learn that Mashonaland people think that they can take us for a ride. They reduce us to cry babies who are driven to sleep by a lullaby. They think we are like stupid fish who can be  lured by dangling a lifeless object as bait," Moyo said.

"Kasukuwere is typical of Mashonaland folks who day dreams of riding on our backs. He is dangling US$1 billion, dubbing it as Gukurahundi Compensation Fund. Stupid! Who said we want money as compensation? Did he, through his parents and Shona relatives  murder our people so they could make such a foolish monetary promise? Does he think that the almost 40 000 souls of Mthwakazi people who perished in the hands of the Fifth Brigade can be redeemed by money and the so-called development projects?"

Moyo said Kasukuwere between 13 February 2009 and 11 September 2013 as the Minister of Youth Development, Indigenisation and Empowerment, ran a fund called Kurera/ Ukondla for the Youths between 18 years and 35 years.

"The Youth fund under your ministry had been allocated $10 Million us dollars, of which each of the ten provinces in Zimbabwe was entitled to $1 Million US dollars. The funds were to be accessed through Central African Building Society ( CABS) and Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe ( CBZ). We influenced and assisted a lot of youths at that time in Matebeleland North,  Bulawayo, Matebeleland South and Midlands provinces to apply for the loans, this was to test your sincerity and genuineness on the disbursements of funds, instead non of the assisted Youth members from the aforementioned provinces accessed the money," Moyo said.

"We later discovered through our follow ups that you instead through your Shona links assisted Mashonaland youths with the allocation which was meant for four Mthwakazi provinces. The Mthwakazi youths you denied access to loans under Kurera/Ukondla funds were the direct victims and survivors of Gukurahundi Genocide of 1982 to 1987. You denied them Empowerment as per the title of the ministry you headed."  

He said Kasukuwere must stop shedding crocodile tears on Matabeleland people.

"You are the direct beneficiary of the 1979 Shona Grandplan Plan and its 14 page Review Document by your party Zanu Pf.  The Grandplan begot the physical Gukurahundi Genocide of 1982 to 1987 which claimed more than 40 000 lives of our Mthwakazi innocent people. Thousands of them disappeared, some were displaced. Before you talk of $1 Billion usd compensation furnish us with the information of who were the perpetrators," he said.

"The victims and the survivors are known but the perpetrators remain unknown to this day. I am aware that you rose through the rank and file of Zanu Pf from the Central Intelligence Organisation ( CIOs) and as such you have the information of who killed our people.  I still regard you as the member of dreaded CIO because they do not retire, and I am fully aware that you served under the Current President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangangwa who was then the Minister of State Security that was responsible for the disappearance of our people."

He said Gukurahundi Genocide is still on and it is both economic and emotional Genocide.  Moyo added that people are treated as second class citizens in their own land,  Job and business opportunities are in the hands of outsiders.

"You cannot talk of monetary compensation when the Genocide is still on. The Shona language that was spoken by the members of the fifth brigade, CIOs, members of Police Intelligence Services, continues to be the suppressive and oppressive language against our people.  We are being arrested by Shona police, the magistrate courts and the Bulawayo High Court is presided over by the Shona magistrates and Judges, the prison officers are Shonas," he said.

"If to you all this is not Gukurahundi Genocide in another form then I need to be examined mentally. Remember your rule book which is the Shona Grandplan plan and its review 14 page document clearly states that in all the parts of Mthwakazi and Zimbabwe shona  is to be the official Language.  It clearly states that all government offices and departments in Mthwakazi should be manned by Shona people.   All the 11 Shona presidential Candidates for 23 August 2023 are as of the result of the Gukurahundi Genocide you claim you want to compensate for."

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days