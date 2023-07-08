Latest News Editor's Choice


Soldiers steal from Mnangagwa to pay fees

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Two daring soldiers who stole building materials from First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa's farm are in trouble together with their civilian accomplice.

The matter came to light at Concession magistrate s courts today where the soldiers Tazvitya Kutuka (38) and Perioge Chikuya (46) and their accomplice Tolucky Kambakuku (43) appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

The trio pleaded guilty and were remanded in custody to July 14 for sentencing.

They told the court that they stole the equipment because they wanted to raise money for their children's school fees.

Prosecutor Precious Khanye said sometime is August last year the soldiers were deployed at the First Farm in Glendale to supervise the construction of a warehouse.

Kambakuku who is a tractor driver at the farm connived with the soldiers to steal building materials like bricks,roofing sheets ,cement and roofing trusses.

Working on a tip off the police managed to arrest Kambakuku who was caught keeping the stolen property and he implicated the two soldiers.

All the stolen property was recovered valued at US$3 238-50

Source - Byo24News

