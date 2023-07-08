Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police hunt girlfriend killer

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
POLICE in Plumtree have launched manhunt for a 21-year-old man from Tshitshi Village in Mangwe District of Matabeleland South who allegedly killed his 21-year-old girlfriend.

Mqondisi Ndaa Ncube who hails from Mukuzeze village under chief Tshitshi disappeared after committing the gruesome murder on Friday last week.

The deceased has been identified as Letholuhle Sibanda from Bambanani village under village head Bambanani.

The two are said to have a one-year-old child together although they were not married.

"What we gather is that deceased was at home with kids watching television and at around 8 pm the late Lethokuhle left without telling anyone where she was going. She did not return and the kids slept by themselves. Her body was discovered in the morning by one of the children who had woken up to prepare porridge for the one-year-old child. The body had some wounds on the chest and her cellphone was a few meters away from the body," said a neighbour who did not want to be identified.

The neighbour said they reported the matter to police who attended the scene and discovered the suspect`s clothes which had blood including a knife suspected to have been used in the murder.

He said the suspect`s clothes were discovered near a dip tank.

"During their initial investigations police managed to locate knobkerrie, a knife, clothes which included a pair of trousers and tennis shoes which are known to belong to the suspect. It is disheartening to see young people committing such gruesome murders. The community is in shock and we pray that the suspect be arrested so that he pays for the crime he has committed," said the neighbour.

Matabeleland South deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Thandolwenkosi Moyo confirmed the case

He appealed to members of the public with information on the whereabouts of the suspect to report to the nearest police station or call 0284 22810.

"As police we strongly discourage the use of violence when a misunderstanding arises. We are on record urging members of the public to consult relatives like aunts and uncles or even come to us for assistance in solving problems," he said.

Source - The Chronicle

