Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC cries foul as police ban another rally

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has sought the intervention of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) after the police banned seven of their rallies in a week.  

CCC was planning a campaign roadshow or car rally in Zengeza East Constituency for July 13, 2023, where their MP candidate was set to launch their election campaign from 10 am to 5 pm.

The Officer Commanding Police in Chitungwiza District Police, however, stated that the political party's meeting did not meet the provisions of Section 7 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA), a move that has angered CCC.

"The police has once again banned our rally in Zengeza East Constituency where our MP was set to launch their election campaign. This is the seventh rally banned within a week," said CCC in a statement.

CCC called on ZEC to intervene in such police action and take action against the violation of electoral laws as such stopping their rallies prevented the opposition from accessing the electorate.

"The regime's abuse of state institutions must stop, and we call on ZEC to take action against this violation of electoral laws. (President Emmerson) Mr Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF are panicking, knowing they can't win a free and fair election," said the party.

"We will persevere and triumph regardless. Citizens are ready to confront the regime at the ballot box.#ForEveryone"

This comes as police have launched investigations to discover how an internal memorandum addressed to provincial police commanders encouraging them to grant political parties permission to hold rallies leaked to the public.

The memo became public after police in Bindura barred CCC from holding their election campaign launch in the town.

Police acknowledged the authenticity of the memo, saying it was a communication guide intended for commanders rather than the general public or the media.



Source - cite

Must Read

Teenager dies in the Gweru's freezing temperatures

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Chamisa would win Zimbabwe's next elections, says Johannesburg research comapny

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Kasukuwere to appeal disqualification

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Man dies while having sex with a sex worker

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Police hunt girlfriend killer

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Soldiers steal from Mnangagwa to pay fees

2 hrs ago | 516 Views

UZA takes ZEC to High Court

4 hrs ago | 724 Views

Rules for writing college or university application essays

6 hrs ago | 228 Views

Give that US$1 billion to your people Kasukuwere: MRP leader

7 hrs ago | 2373 Views

Kasukuwere barred from contesting presidential election

7 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Clerics, pro-democracy campaigners set free over prayer meeting

9 hrs ago | 376 Views

Internet Marketing Is An Engine Of Economic Growth, How It Helps Industries Revealed

10 hrs ago | 122 Views

Afrobarometer survey a huge indictment on both ZANU PF and CCC!

11 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Casino Tourism in Norway: Why to Visit

11 hrs ago | 77 Views

South Africa back on Stage 6 load shedding

11 hrs ago | 622 Views

'Zelensky angry and isolated'

11 hrs ago | 2127 Views

Mutodi in trouble

11 hrs ago | 2589 Views

Zimbabweans can elect recycled politicians at own peril

11 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zanu-PF threatens its poll candidates

11 hrs ago | 1091 Views

MDC's future hangs in balance

11 hrs ago | 857 Views

Soccer fan assaulted over Zanu-PF T-shirt

11 hrs ago | 748 Views

Johanne Marange members gather for passover

11 hrs ago | 259 Views

Cabinet approves title deeds for informal settlements

11 hrs ago | 408 Views

Unifreight eyes cross-border business

11 hrs ago | 201 Views

Poison threat on CCC candidate

11 hrs ago | 564 Views

Villagers make way for Zesa powerline

11 hrs ago | 289 Views

Bulawayo freezes

11 hrs ago | 681 Views

Mahatshula East suburb takes shape

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabwe govt punishes rogue businesses

11 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mater Dei Hospital sues Zimra

11 hrs ago | 295 Views

Consider paying Zimbabwe civil servants in gold coins'

11 hrs ago | 260 Views

Iranian President visits to Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mugabe, Nkomo receive statue honours

11 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zanu-PF win inevitable?

11 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimra officials in court for fraud

12 hrs ago | 211 Views

'Greedflation' rocks Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe partners AU countries to shut safe havens for illicit financial flows

12 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zanu-PF councillor to host Floyd Mayweather in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 199 Views

Salary increase for civil servants

20 hrs ago | 2767 Views

'Chamisa partly to blame for 'weak' Zimbabwe opposition'

20 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Zimbabwe Diaspora Vote Initiative salutes Julius Malema for encouraging Zimbabweans to go back home

20 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mnangagwa to build Mugabe, Joshua Nkomo statues

20 hrs ago | 686 Views

Police report made against Energy Mutodi over rally gunfire

20 hrs ago | 727 Views

CCC presses ZEC for clarity over postal voting by uniformed forces

20 hrs ago | 571 Views

Man mistaken for a thief, beaten to death

20 hrs ago | 859 Views

Mnangagwa in Botswana for US-Africa Business Summit

20 hrs ago | 162 Views

Police hunt hit-and-run killer motorist

20 hrs ago | 280 Views

3 die in head-on collision

20 hrs ago | 469 Views

Mwonzora's MPs join Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 1326 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days