Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa would win Zimbabwe's next elections, says Johannesburg research comapny

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa and his Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party would win next month's Zimbabwean elections by a margin of between 8% and 9% - if the elections are free and fair - a new poll suggests.

The poll of 2,000 registered voters, conducted by Elite Africa Research in June, found that if the elections were held then, 47.6% of respondents would vote for Chamisa in the presidential poll, while 38.7% would vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Similarly, the poll found that 47.7 % of respondents would vote for Chamisa's CCC while 39.6% would vote for Mnangagwa's ruling Zanu-PF party in the parliamentary elections.

The presidential, parliamentary and local council elections are all scheduled to be held on 23 August.

Even if these poll results suggest Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF would lose a fair contest, they are still quite flattering to the ruling party and president.

The poll also found, by much wider margins, that Zimbabweans believe their country is heading in the wrong direction and that the economy is getting worse.

A large majority of 69.4% said they thought the country was heading in the wrong direction, while only 27.3% felt it was heading in the right direction. Their views of the economy were even more critical, as more than three-quarters – 77.5% – said they believed the economy was getting worse while fewer than one-fifth – 19.6% – felt it was getting better.

A total of 59.8% of the 2,000 citizens polled said they hoped for a new government after the elections, while only 37% said they hoped for the same government.

Also revealing were the answers to the question of whether the respondents felt strongly favourable, somewhat favourable, somewhat unfavourable or strongly unfavourable towards a list of political leaders and parties.

Chamisa emerged with a net positive score of 29.6%, while Mnangagwa's score was a net negative of 2.6%.

Similarly, the CCC registered a net positive score of 28.6% while Zanu-PF scored a net negative of 2.7%. The net scores were derived by subtracting the unfavourable responses from the favourable responses for each leader or party.

These results taken together suggest a high level of discontent among Zimbabweans towards Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF, but also some reluctance, possibly anxiety, about replacing them with Chamisa and the CCC.

Oscar Mutinda, the founder and CEO of Elite Africa Research which did the survey, confirmed this. He said that in conversations with people during the survey, it emerged many felt that even if the current government was doing a bad job, they were not confident the opposition could do much better.

The survey results, if replicated on 23 August, would mean Zimbabweans would have to go to the polls again soon after, as no presidential candidate would have won more than 50% of votes in the first round. In that case, a second round of voting would have to be held between the top two candidates to ensure the winner gets more than 50% of the votes.

Mutinda explained that the sample of 2,000 was selected to replicate national demographics such as the proportions of urban and rural voters as well as the proportions of voters in the country's provinces.


Source - Daily Maverick

Must Read

Teenager dies in the Gweru's freezing temperatures

3 mins ago | 1 Views

CCC cries foul as police ban another rally

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Kasukuwere to appeal disqualification

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Man dies while having sex with a sex worker

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Police hunt girlfriend killer

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Soldiers steal from Mnangagwa to pay fees

2 hrs ago | 516 Views

UZA takes ZEC to High Court

4 hrs ago | 726 Views

Rules for writing college or university application essays

6 hrs ago | 228 Views

Give that US$1 billion to your people Kasukuwere: MRP leader

7 hrs ago | 2373 Views

Kasukuwere barred from contesting presidential election

7 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Clerics, pro-democracy campaigners set free over prayer meeting

9 hrs ago | 376 Views

Internet Marketing Is An Engine Of Economic Growth, How It Helps Industries Revealed

10 hrs ago | 122 Views

Afrobarometer survey a huge indictment on both ZANU PF and CCC!

11 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Casino Tourism in Norway: Why to Visit

11 hrs ago | 77 Views

South Africa back on Stage 6 load shedding

11 hrs ago | 622 Views

'Zelensky angry and isolated'

11 hrs ago | 2127 Views

Mutodi in trouble

11 hrs ago | 2589 Views

Zimbabweans can elect recycled politicians at own peril

11 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zanu-PF threatens its poll candidates

11 hrs ago | 1091 Views

MDC's future hangs in balance

11 hrs ago | 857 Views

Soccer fan assaulted over Zanu-PF T-shirt

11 hrs ago | 748 Views

Johanne Marange members gather for passover

11 hrs ago | 259 Views

Cabinet approves title deeds for informal settlements

11 hrs ago | 408 Views

Unifreight eyes cross-border business

11 hrs ago | 201 Views

Poison threat on CCC candidate

11 hrs ago | 565 Views

Villagers make way for Zesa powerline

11 hrs ago | 289 Views

Bulawayo freezes

11 hrs ago | 681 Views

Mahatshula East suburb takes shape

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabwe govt punishes rogue businesses

11 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mater Dei Hospital sues Zimra

11 hrs ago | 295 Views

Consider paying Zimbabwe civil servants in gold coins'

11 hrs ago | 260 Views

Iranian President visits to Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mugabe, Nkomo receive statue honours

11 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zanu-PF win inevitable?

11 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimra officials in court for fraud

12 hrs ago | 211 Views

'Greedflation' rocks Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe partners AU countries to shut safe havens for illicit financial flows

12 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zanu-PF councillor to host Floyd Mayweather in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 199 Views

Salary increase for civil servants

20 hrs ago | 2767 Views

'Chamisa partly to blame for 'weak' Zimbabwe opposition'

20 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Zimbabwe Diaspora Vote Initiative salutes Julius Malema for encouraging Zimbabweans to go back home

20 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mnangagwa to build Mugabe, Joshua Nkomo statues

20 hrs ago | 686 Views

Police report made against Energy Mutodi over rally gunfire

20 hrs ago | 727 Views

CCC presses ZEC for clarity over postal voting by uniformed forces

20 hrs ago | 571 Views

Man mistaken for a thief, beaten to death

20 hrs ago | 860 Views

Mnangagwa in Botswana for US-Africa Business Summit

20 hrs ago | 162 Views

Police hunt hit-and-run killer motorist

20 hrs ago | 280 Views

3 die in head-on collision

20 hrs ago | 469 Views

Mwonzora's MPs join Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 1326 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days