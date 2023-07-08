Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teenager dies in Gweru's freezing temperatures

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A 16-year-old Gweru teenager was found dead in the city's Central Business District Wednesday morning after sleeping in the open, amid freezing temperatures.

The recent cold spell which hit most parts of the country seems to have had a hand in the death of one of Gweru's well-known teenagers who lives on the streets.

Zimbabwe Republic Police Midlands Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed that an eyewitness discovered the body of the teenager early Wednesday.

"I can confirm that an eyewitness discovered the body of a 16-year-old on the pavement. The boy was a known mental patient who ran away from his home to stay on the streets. We can only ascertain the cause of the death once the postmortem results have been released," said Inspector Mahoko.

Dealers in the CBD who used to interact with the late teenager have been shaken by the sad news.

"When I arrived at around 7 am to open my shop I found a body lying with police details attending to the scene. I interacted with him yesterday when he was taking pictures with a phone asking him where he got it, but he just laughed it off. Sadly, today we are waking up to such sad news," said one dealer.

Another dealer added, "I knew him as a humorous character who would politely ask for food from people. He would bring a great deal of entertainment through his humorous stories. Yesterday I was asking him where he got the phone he was flushing, and he said he had picked it up. We were with him until late, it was around 0100hrs when we left him."

"We knew that he had relatives in Ascot, but he barely went there. He would sleep on pavements covered in cardboard boxes," stated another Gweru dealer.

The recent cold spell sweeping across the southern parts of the country saw Gweru having slight showers Tuesday afternoon, with the Meteorological Service Department predicting temperatures as low as four degrees Celsius for the city.

The death of the Gweru teenager in freezing temperatures has renewed debate on the need for society to remember the less privileged in times of unfriendly weather conditions.

Source - zbc

Must Read

Mpilo Hospital infant deaths raise eyebrows

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Death sentence passed by Zimbabwe court

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Truck arson attacks spark sabotage fears in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Russia mulls plan to display destroyed NATO hardware outside embassies

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Doctor testifies in Biti assault case

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Chamisa would win Zimbabwe's next elections, says Johannesburg research comapny

4 hrs ago | 718 Views

CCC cries foul as police ban another rally

5 hrs ago | 508 Views

Kasukuwere to appeal disqualification

5 hrs ago | 601 Views

Man dies while having sex with a sex worker

5 hrs ago | 714 Views

Police hunt girlfriend killer

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Soldiers steal from Mnangagwa to pay fees

5 hrs ago | 1023 Views

UZA takes ZEC to High Court

7 hrs ago | 872 Views

Rules for writing college or university application essays

9 hrs ago | 243 Views

Give that US$1 billion to your people Kasukuwere: MRP leader

10 hrs ago | 2676 Views

Kasukuwere barred from contesting presidential election

11 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Clerics, pro-democracy campaigners set free over prayer meeting

12 hrs ago | 382 Views

Internet Marketing Is An Engine Of Economic Growth, How It Helps Industries Revealed

14 hrs ago | 124 Views

Afrobarometer survey a huge indictment on both ZANU PF and CCC!

14 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Casino Tourism in Norway: Why to Visit

14 hrs ago | 83 Views

South Africa back on Stage 6 load shedding

14 hrs ago | 648 Views

'Zelensky angry and isolated'

14 hrs ago | 2178 Views

Mutodi in trouble

15 hrs ago | 2717 Views

Zimbabweans can elect recycled politicians at own peril

15 hrs ago | 337 Views

Zanu-PF threatens its poll candidates

15 hrs ago | 1124 Views

MDC's future hangs in balance

15 hrs ago | 883 Views

Soccer fan assaulted over Zanu-PF T-shirt

15 hrs ago | 772 Views

Johanne Marange members gather for passover

15 hrs ago | 295 Views

Cabinet approves title deeds for informal settlements

15 hrs ago | 423 Views

Unifreight eyes cross-border business

15 hrs ago | 208 Views

Poison threat on CCC candidate

15 hrs ago | 575 Views

Villagers make way for Zesa powerline

15 hrs ago | 295 Views

Bulawayo freezes

15 hrs ago | 745 Views

Mahatshula East suburb takes shape

15 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimbabwe govt punishes rogue businesses

15 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mater Dei Hospital sues Zimra

15 hrs ago | 303 Views

Consider paying Zimbabwe civil servants in gold coins'

15 hrs ago | 269 Views

Iranian President visits to Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mugabe, Nkomo receive statue honours

15 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zanu-PF win inevitable?

15 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimra officials in court for fraud

15 hrs ago | 212 Views

'Greedflation' rocks Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe partners AU countries to shut safe havens for illicit financial flows

15 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zanu-PF councillor to host Floyd Mayweather in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 209 Views

Salary increase for civil servants

23 hrs ago | 2862 Views

'Chamisa partly to blame for 'weak' Zimbabwe opposition'

23 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Zimbabwe Diaspora Vote Initiative salutes Julius Malema for encouraging Zimbabweans to go back home

23 hrs ago | 315 Views

Mnangagwa to build Mugabe, Joshua Nkomo statues

24 hrs ago | 691 Views

Police report made against Energy Mutodi over rally gunfire

24 hrs ago | 736 Views

CCC presses ZEC for clarity over postal voting by uniformed forces

24 hrs ago | 572 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days