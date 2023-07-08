Latest News Editor's Choice


Doctor testifies in Biti assault case

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Deputy Prosecutor General Mr Micheal Reza has closed the State case after leading evidence from his last witness Doctor Ushewokunze who admitted treating Mrs Tatiana Aleshina at Trauma Centre in Borrowdale, Harare.

Biti is facing charges of assaulting businesswoman and investor Mrs Aleshina at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Dr Ushewokunze told the court that she treated Mrs Aleshina on November 30, 2019 at around 8.30pm and had prescribed some medicine for her.

She told the court that the complainant had visible pain and tenderness on her right shoulder region after she examined her.

She said if a person is stressed or threatened, she or he can faint or in the worst scenario, can suffer from a heart attack.

Soon after the State closed it's case, Biti's lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama filed his intention to apply for discharge.

Four witnesses testified, including Mrs Aleshina.

Several applications for recusal of the magistrate were filed and were also dismissed by the court and they were also dismissed by the High Court which ruled that they cannot interfere in unfinished case at the lower courts.

Mr Muchadehama indicated that he would file his application for discharge on July 26 and Mr Reza indicated that he would submit his response on July 28.

This promoted magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro Muchuchuti to tell both parties that she would deliver her ruling on the discharge on August 11.


Source - The Herald

