Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Peace commission knows nothing about attacks on Chamisa's supporters

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) has blasted National Peace and Reconciliation Commissioners (NPRC), whom it has accused of turning a blind eye to violence meted on its supporters by Zanu-PF.

The Commissioners were described as clueless individuals who were sleeping on the job by CCC's Youth Spokesperson Stephen Chuma.

His comments followed claims by NPRC Spokesperson Obert Gutu that they did not know the violence CCC supporters endured and continue to face.

Both were speaking after a 4H Zimbabwe facilitated engagement between Zanu-PF, MDC, CCC, and senior journalists who included editors in Harare.

The award-winning organisation which in the past has arranged sports festivals for opposing political party youths sought to promote peace and peace reporting ahead of Zimbabwe's August 23 polls.

"If there are people with complaints, they should approach us because we cannot be approaching people on the streets to find their grievances," Gutu had said.

"If we do not get anything that is reported to us, we cannot guess what would be happening. We do not go about hunting for complaints, we cannot go on a witch-hunt."

CCC supporters have for just over a year been victims of politically motivated violence at the hands of Zanu-PF members, police, army, and much recently shadowy Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ).

Last year one of its supporters Mboneni Ncube was killed by a gang of confirmed Zanu-PF youths at a rally in Kwekwe. The gang was said to have been under instructions from former Minister of State Security in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's office Owen Ncube.

"Gutu is not being sincere, one of their duties is to look for situations where there is conflict and bring people together. If he is waiting for political parties then he is sleeping on duty," said Chuma.

"We have genuine and serious issues in this country where we have a Zanu-PF candidate brandishing guns on CCC officials, yet the NPRC is quiet.

"We have Ncube who was murdered, the NPRC was there but it is quiet. These issues are in the media, does this mean these guys do not read newspapers?

"If that is the case then this shows that these guys are incompetent."

The CCC has already been barred from campaigning through rallies on four instances by State Security agencies while a number of its supporters are either in prison on what has been described by Human Rights Defenders (HRDs) as trumped-up charges or facing various charges.

One of the party's key members Job Sikhala has spent over a year incarcerated at Chikurubi Maximum Prison, on remand.

Others in rural areas have had to endure constant threats from Zanu-PF members, FAZ, and traditional leaders according to a report by local Civic Society Organisation (CSO) Heal Zimbabwe Trust (HZT).

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Floyd Mayweather has landed in Harare

20 mins ago | 90 Views

Mzembi says 'don't celebrate too soon we will be back'

2 hrs ago | 727 Views

Zimbabwean man jailed at Aylesbury Crown Court over robbery and drugs crimes

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Runoff highly likely in Zimbabwe elections

2 hrs ago | 449 Views

Chamisa's lawyers win nomination fight

2 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Daily Maverick releases poll shows a Chamisa victory

2 hrs ago | 421 Views

Kasukuwere fights back

2 hrs ago | 721 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa neck and neck

2 hrs ago | 417 Views

Neighbours tussle over infidelity

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

Kirsty Coventry confident Warriors will play at home

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Releasing Chihambakwe report key to honouring Joshua Nkomo

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Let's vote against those blocking diaspora vote

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe voters should be free to make choices

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Govt moves to relocate Gwayi-Shangani villagers

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

US$50 salary increase offer peanuts, says Zimbabwe teachers

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

Tragic end to love triangle

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zimbabweans flocking to Zambia for medical treatment says aspiring Chamisa MP

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Kasukuwere to continue electoral campaign

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Overcrowding crisis hits Ingutsheni Hospital

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Chiefs told to stay away from politics

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa says global capital safe in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Numbers don't lie, facts are stubborn mules

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

'Mnangagwa determined to improve people's lives,' claims Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Tyson' knocked Out!

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Warriors players celebrate return to Fifa family

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa's title deeds programme goes national

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Iran President Raisi jets into Zimbabwe today

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam expects first water in-take next season

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mpilo Hospital infant deaths raise eyebrows

12 hrs ago | 618 Views

Death sentence passed by Zimbabwe court

12 hrs ago | 766 Views

Truck arson attacks spark sabotage fears in South Africa

13 hrs ago | 689 Views

Russia mulls plan to display destroyed NATO hardware outside embassies

13 hrs ago | 654 Views

Doctor testifies in Biti assault case

13 hrs ago | 532 Views

Teenager dies in Gweru's freezing temperatures

14 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Chamisa would win Zimbabwe's next elections, says Johannesburg research comapny

15 hrs ago | 1350 Views

CCC cries foul as police ban another rally

15 hrs ago | 729 Views

Kasukuwere to appeal disqualification

15 hrs ago | 831 Views

Man dies while having sex with a sex worker

15 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Police hunt girlfriend killer

15 hrs ago | 423 Views

Soldiers steal from Mnangagwa to pay fees

16 hrs ago | 1904 Views

UZA takes ZEC to High Court

18 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Rules for writing college or university application essays

20 hrs ago | 266 Views

Give that US$1 billion to your people Kasukuwere: MRP leader

20 hrs ago | 3350 Views

Kasukuwere barred from contesting presidential election

21 hrs ago | 2021 Views

Clerics, pro-democracy campaigners set free over prayer meeting

22 hrs ago | 407 Views

Internet Marketing Is An Engine Of Economic Growth, How It Helps Industries Revealed

24 hrs ago | 140 Views

Afrobarometer survey a huge indictment on both ZANU PF and CCC!

12 Jul 2023 at 08:57hrs | 1189 Views

Casino Tourism in Norway: Why to Visit

12 Jul 2023 at 08:53hrs | 96 Views

South Africa back on Stage 6 load shedding

12 Jul 2023 at 08:40hrs | 698 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days