Iran President Raisi jets into Zimbabwe today

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
IRANIAN President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi will today arrive in the country for a State visit during which he is expected to hold bilateral discussions with his counterpart President Mnangagwa, as the two countries build on their solid political and diplomatic ties.

This will be the first such visit by an Iranian leader in 11 years and signifies Zimbabwe's growing influence in the diplomatic community and the successes of President Mnangagwa's engagement and re-engagement offensive under the mantra "Zimbabwe is a friend to all and enemy to none".

President Raisi's visit to Harare is part of a three-country tour of Africa that Tehran has touted as a "new beginning" in relations with the African continent.

It comes as the Islamic Republic looks to circumvent American sanctions which Zimbabwe has also been a victim of for over two decades.

In recent years, Zimbabwe and Iran have grown their bilateral relations and cooperation particularly in trade, commerce, agriculture, and mining.

This year also marks the 40th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Harare and Tehran.

In a statement yesterday, Ministry Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Mr Livit Mugejo said the State visit would consolidate growing bilateral relations, on the back of the already existing excellent political relations. Consequently, several Memoranda of Understanding will be signed as relations between the two countries scale new heights.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade wishes to advise that the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Excellency (H. E) Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, is scheduled to undertake a One Day State Visit to the Republic of Zimbabwe on 13 July 2023.

"During the State Visit, H. E. Dr Raisi is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with his counterpart and President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, H.E Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. During the visit, several MoUs are expected to be signed as the two nations deepen their ties", he said.

"Zimbabwe and Iran established diplomatic relations in February 1983. Over the years, our bilateral ties have grown tremendously, underpinned by our shared aspirations and mutual support including at the international level," he said.

Mr Mugejo said President Raisi's visit would only build on the two countries eighth and ninth sessions of the Joint Permanent Commissions on Cooperation (JPCC) held in Harare last year and in Tehran early this year.

The two JPCCs culminated in agreements to increase cooperation in various sectors including in trade, commerce, agriculture, mining, and health.

"It is instructive that the State Visit comes against the backdrop of the Eighth and Ninth Sessions of the Zimbabwe-Iran Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC), held in August 2022 in Harare and Tehran in February 2023 respectively.

"At these two JPCC''s, Zimbabwe and Iran committed to intensify cooperation across various sectors including trade, commerce, agriculture, mining, health and energy among others.

"The State Visit to Zimbabwe by H. E. Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi will consolidate the gains of our longstanding relationship, in fulfilment of our win-win cooperation," said Mr Mugejo.

The State visit, he said, was a step further on high-level missions that had been dispatched to both countries by both Governments over the years.

"Under the Second Republic, Zimbabwe has dispatched several High-Level delegations to Iran, as part of efforts to consolidate our gains, while leveraging on the existing, solid political foundation.

"Similarly, Iran has also sent several High-Level Missions to Zimbabwe in the spirit of growing relations further," said Mr Mugejo.

Source - The Herald

