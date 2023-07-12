Warriors players celebrate return to Fifa family

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER Warriors and Highlanders FC defender Bruce Kangwa has been watching the unfolding drama between Sport and Recreation Commission (SRC) and FIFA concerning the return of Zimbabwe into the international football fold with keen interest.FIFA suspended Zimbabwe's Warriors in February 2022, citing government interference in the running of the country's football association.The suspension came as a result of alleged third-party interference after the Sport and Recreation Commission (SRC) unconstitutionally dissolved the Zifa executive, led by Felton Kamambo, for a litany of allegations, chiefly failure to account for public funds and abuse of female referees.Following a series of meetings with the SRC, suspended Zifa members and the Ministry of Sports, Fifa lifted the ban and appointed a nomalisation committee that will run operations at the association.For a player that has donned the gold and green stripes of the national team colours, playing for the Warriors is a feeling that cannot be expressed by words. For one and half years, he watched young Zimbabwean footballers who were good enough to play for the Warriors miss numerous opportunities to impress on the regional and international stages.Like most former Warriors players Kangwa heaved a sigh of relief when an 18 month-ban on Zimbabwe from the FIFA calendar was lifted early this week."It's a big development for us. I'm very much happy that we are a back into FIFA calender action. I believe other talented players can now grab the chance by both hands to carve names, markert themselves let alone sign for foreign clubs," said Kangwa, who is in the country courtesy of an off-season break that had him part ways with Tanzanian club Azam FC.Teenage Hadebe, who plays for Houston Dynamo in the American Major League Soccer, expressed his excitement on social media, saying: "I'm excited to learn that my home country Zimbabwe is back to international football after a one year (and) four months sabbatical. I am particularly happy for the young upcoming footballers who deserve a fair chance which I got growing up - competing at an international level to market themselves. Coming from the grave effects of the Covid-19 pandemic which shut down football globally, we couldn't afford another period of inactivity at an international level, especially for a country like ours, that still needs to catch up with other countries on football development.This is cause for celebration for my fellow countrymen," said the former Bantu Rovers, Chicken Inn, Highlanders and Kaizer Chiefs left footed defenderEven retired Zimbabwe midfield strongmen Willard Katsande and Edelbert Dinha agree to that.The duo told South Africa's Sowetan publication that they expect Zimbabwe to shine on the international stage once again."God bless Fifa for lifting this ban. It's a plus for us that Africa will now have guaranteed spots at the World Cup [starting from the 2026 edition] because if you look at our current generation, the likes of Teenage Hadebe and Jordan Zemura among others are in their prime, so they can take us there [to the World Cup]," Katsande was quoted as saying.Dinha is optimistic Zimbabwe will continue to be an important role-player in world football now that the ban has been lifted, calling for the involvement of former players in the running of the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) and the restoration of junior national sides."Zimbabwean football has always been on the map. We've always produced quality players and now that the ban is lifted, we must continue showing that we have talent," said DinhaHe added: "Things need to change now. We need to have people that have played the game in the association. When was the last time you heard about Zim Under-17 and Under-20 teams? We haven't had junior national teams for a while now, so if we have people who have football knowledge things will be okay again. We need new ideas and the right people at the association."Katsande, who achieved his legendary status at Kaizer Chiefs, reportedly still feels indebted to his national team even today, reflecting on how Amakhosi signed him after a stellar performance in one of the Warriors games."For me to be counted one of the best players in Kaizer Chiefs' history is because of the national team. I still recall the day when Chiefs scouted me… I was playing for the national team and my contract at Ajax was running out… you see the power of the national team? We owe everything to our national team," Katsande said.