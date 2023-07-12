Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's 'Tyson' knocked Out!

by Staff reporter
59 mins ago | Views
Saviour Kasukuwere - ©263Chat
SELF-exiled independent Presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere's hopes of participating in the August 23 harmonised elections were dashed following the nullification of his nomination by the High Court.

Kasukuwere successfully filed his nomination papers on June 21 at the High Court in Harare together with 10 other candidates vying for the highest office in the land.

The ruling by Harare High Court judge Justice David Mangota yesterday follows an urgent chamber application by a registered voter, Lovedale Mangwana challenging Kasukuwere's candidature.

In papers before the court, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi were cited as respondents.

Mangwana, through his lawyers Nyahuma's Law Golden Stairs Chambers, argued that Kasukuwere does not qualify to be a candidate in the Presidential race on the basis that he was not ordinarily resident in Zimbabwe for 18 months as required by the law.

He premised his application on Section 85 (1) of the Constitution as read with Section 23 (3) of the Electoral Act.

Mangwana's bone of contention is that ZEC erred when it accepted Kasukuwere's nomination papers for candidature in the forthcoming general elections.

He argued that the fact that Kasukuwere was out of the country for more than 18 consecutive months he is, in terms of Section 23 (3) of the Electoral Act, no longer a registered voter.

Mangwana contended that as a person who ceased to be a registered voter, Kasukuwere can neither vote nor be voted in the coming elections.

"I am seeking a declaration which is to the effect that the decision of the Nomination Court which accepted Kasukuwere's papers as a candidate for election to the Office of President violated Section 91 (1) (d) of the Constitution as read with Section 23 (3) of the Electoral Act," he argued.

According to Section 91 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, for "qualifications for election as President and Vice-President (1) A person qualifies for election as President or Vice-President if he or she – (a) is a Zimbabwean citizen by birth or descent; (b) has attained the age of forty years; (c) is ordinarily resident in Zimbabwe; and (d) is registered as a voter.

"(2) A person is disqualified for election as President or Vice-President if he or she has already held office as President under this Constitution for two terms, whether continuous or not, and for the purpose of this subsection three or more years' service is deemed to be a full term."

Mangwana sought a court order directing ZEC and Minister Ziyambi not to include Kasukuwere's name in their preparation of the ballot papers, which will be used in the electoral process on August 23.

"Kasukuwere should be interdicted from presenting himself out to the public, and the electorate in this country as well as abroad, physically or through any form of media, as Presidential candidate in the forthcoming elections," he said.

ZEC and Minister Ziyambi did not file any notices of opposition. However, ZEC only filed what it terms "a notice to abide by the decision of the court."

Kasukuwere, through his lawyers Mhishi Nkomo Legal Practice, opposed the application. He argued that the court does not have the jurisdiction to hear and determine the matter.

Kasukuwere further argued that Mangwana does not have locus standi and violated the principle of subsidiarity.

He also denied, on the merits, that he was out of Zimbabwe for more than 18 consecutive months, and challenged Mangwana to prove the allegations.

Kasukuwere said he is duly nominated to be a Presidential candidate in the forthcoming elections because he meets the legal requirements for nomination.

He further contended that he left the country on a temporary basis on medical grounds.

Kasukuwere said he is a registered voter and that ZEC verified his address in terms of Section 23(3) of the Electoral Act.

He said it is his appearance on the voters' roll which makes him compliant with Section 91 of the Constitution.

Kasukuwere alleged that he appears on the voters' roll of Ward 40, Pfura Rural District Council, Mt Darwin South Constituency, and gave Chiunye Primary School as his polling station.

He further contended that Mangwana makes bare allegations regarding his absence from Zimbabwe.

Kasukuwere contended that the application has been overtaken by events since his name has already been gazetted together with those in the Presidential race.

He also insisted that his inclusion on the ballot paper does not interfere with Mangwana's right to vote and sought the dismissal of the application with costs.

Justice Mangota ruled that Mangwana proved his case on a preponderance of probabilities.

"I heard and considered the case of both parties. I am satisfied that the applicant proved his case on a preponderance of probabilities. This application is, accordingly, granted as prayed for in the amended draft order," he said.

Justice Mangota said contrary to Kasukuwere's assertion, Section 171 (1) of the Constitution confers upon him the jurisdiction to hear and determine all civil and criminal matters throughout the country as well as to decide on constitutional matters save for those that require the Constitutional Court.

He said the appearance of Kasukuwere's name in the gazetted Government Notice cannot be construed to suggest that it cannot be undone.

"Nothing binds on this aspect of this case at all other than to inform me and the people of Zimbabwe at large of the process which ZEC conducted on 21 June 2023.

"The point which Kasukuwere raises on this aspect of the case is without merit, and it is dismissed," ruled Justice Mangota.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Floyd Mayweather has landed in Harare

20 mins ago | 85 Views

Mzembi says 'don't celebrate too soon we will be back'

2 hrs ago | 724 Views

Zimbabwean man jailed at Aylesbury Crown Court over robbery and drugs crimes

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Runoff highly likely in Zimbabwe elections

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

Chamisa's lawyers win nomination fight

2 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Daily Maverick releases poll shows a Chamisa victory

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

Kasukuwere fights back

2 hrs ago | 719 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa neck and neck

2 hrs ago | 417 Views

Neighbours tussle over infidelity

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Kirsty Coventry confident Warriors will play at home

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Releasing Chihambakwe report key to honouring Joshua Nkomo

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Let's vote against those blocking diaspora vote

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe voters should be free to make choices

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Govt moves to relocate Gwayi-Shangani villagers

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

US$50 salary increase offer peanuts, says Zimbabwe teachers

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

Tragic end to love triangle

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zimbabweans flocking to Zambia for medical treatment says aspiring Chamisa MP

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Kasukuwere to continue electoral campaign

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Overcrowding crisis hits Ingutsheni Hospital

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Chiefs told to stay away from politics

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mnangagwa says global capital safe in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Numbers don't lie, facts are stubborn mules

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

'Mnangagwa determined to improve people's lives,' claims Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Warriors players celebrate return to Fifa family

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa's title deeds programme goes national

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Iran President Raisi jets into Zimbabwe today

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam expects first water in-take next season

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Peace commission knows nothing about attacks on Chamisa's supporters

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mpilo Hospital infant deaths raise eyebrows

12 hrs ago | 618 Views

Death sentence passed by Zimbabwe court

12 hrs ago | 766 Views

Truck arson attacks spark sabotage fears in South Africa

13 hrs ago | 689 Views

Russia mulls plan to display destroyed NATO hardware outside embassies

13 hrs ago | 654 Views

Doctor testifies in Biti assault case

13 hrs ago | 532 Views

Teenager dies in Gweru's freezing temperatures

13 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Chamisa would win Zimbabwe's next elections, says Johannesburg research comapny

15 hrs ago | 1350 Views

CCC cries foul as police ban another rally

15 hrs ago | 728 Views

Kasukuwere to appeal disqualification

15 hrs ago | 831 Views

Man dies while having sex with a sex worker

15 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Police hunt girlfriend killer

15 hrs ago | 423 Views

Soldiers steal from Mnangagwa to pay fees

16 hrs ago | 1904 Views

UZA takes ZEC to High Court

18 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Rules for writing college or university application essays

20 hrs ago | 266 Views

Give that US$1 billion to your people Kasukuwere: MRP leader

20 hrs ago | 3350 Views

Kasukuwere barred from contesting presidential election

21 hrs ago | 2021 Views

Clerics, pro-democracy campaigners set free over prayer meeting

22 hrs ago | 407 Views

Internet Marketing Is An Engine Of Economic Growth, How It Helps Industries Revealed

24 hrs ago | 140 Views

Afrobarometer survey a huge indictment on both ZANU PF and CCC!

12 Jul 2023 at 08:57hrs | 1189 Views

Casino Tourism in Norway: Why to Visit

12 Jul 2023 at 08:53hrs | 96 Views

South Africa back on Stage 6 load shedding

12 Jul 2023 at 08:40hrs | 698 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days