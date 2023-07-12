Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa determined to improve people's lives,' claims Chiwenga

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZANU-PF's knowledge  of people's troubles at the hands of colonialists is not a folktale but painfully lived experiences that led the party to fight for independence and now forms the basis on which President Mnangagwa is determined to improve people's lives, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

VP Chiwenga said this yesterday when he addressed thousands of party supporters at St Therese High School in Makoni West Constituency. The rally was part of the revolutionary party's national campaign programme ahead of harmonised elections slated for August 23.

Makoni District, said the VP, knows this history and bears testimony to the great development work towards an empowered upper-middle income economy by 2030, which is being championed by President Mnangagwa and it is incumbent upon them to resoundingly vote for the ruling party.

The VP said he was heartened by the show of unity and political maturity by cadres who participated in the party's primary elections whose bids were unsuccessful but they are on the ground campaigning for the party, a gesture which shows their appreciation of the collective's supremacy over individuals.

"We say these things with heart because Zanu-PF is the only party that brought independence," said VP Chiwenga, "Zanu-PF is the party that saw our people's suffering, not through folktale but through lived experiences and decided to take corrective action.

"This is what should always guide us as a people and always be mindful that Zimbabwe cannot be a colony again. This district, like the rest of the country, lost many of its sons and daughters to the war.

"This place and Manicaland as a whole gave the struggle stalwarts like the late Ndabaningi  Sithole, Herbert Chitepo and I can confidently say that there is no family here which has no son or daughter who fought for independence.

"Against this backdrop, our visionary leader, His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa is leading the country towards the full realisation of the benefits for which we won our independence.

"Under the Second Republic, our visionary leader His Excellency Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa, has fostered rapid infrastructure development over the short space of time he has presided over the country.

"Through his visionary leadership, Zimbabwe is now food self-sufficient, we can now manage to feed ourselves working on our land. Mines, some of which had been closed are now operating.

"We are building the biggest steel producer in the whole of Africa (Manhize Steel Plant), I was talking to them before I came here today and they were telling me that we are almost done and beginning next year they will be producing steel billets then move to steel bars and I said this is good work," he said.

He also spoke of the massive road rehabilitation programme whose biggest beneficiary is the now almost complete Beitbridge-Masvingo-Harare highway. Several other major highways and feeder roads have also been refurbished including in urban areas which ordinarily should be done by local authorities.

However, the opposition-run local authorities have failed to deliver rendering most urban roads impassable leading to Government's intervention to serve the situation.

In the health sector, VP Chiwenga said President Mnangagwa was championing universal health coverage which has seen several clinics being opened across the country, existing ones being extended as well as being equipped with medicines and medical consumables.

Miss Lydia Mudyiwa, who attended the rally said Zanu-PF is, "a party entrenched in our history. I was born in Zanu-PF, became a war collaborator, and helped deliver independence working in Zanu-PF, today we are on the land as resettled farmers.

"On the land, we are getting Government support through programmes such as Pfumvudza. So, how can I consider any fly-by-night mushrooming parties? Even all my kids I have taught them that Zanu-PF is the party of yesterday, today, and tomorrow and we will all continue to vote for Zanu-PF," said Miss Mudyiwa.

Her sentiments were echoed by Ms Joyce Bukuta who said Zanu-PF is a party that lives by its word.

"Zanu-PF brought us the independence that we treasure and enjoy today. It's the party that gave us the land reform, it's a party that does what it promised. Our roads are being rehabilitated, dams are being constructed, on farms we are getting support, so how can we not love such a party," said Ms Bukuta.

Miss Jacqueline Nyagomo said Zanu-PF is a party that prioritises people's needs thus it continues to stay relevant in people's lives, "Zanu-PF is a party that prioritises people's wishes and aspirations and is a party that fulfils its promises," she said.

Meanwhile, the party's national chairman Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said Zimbabweans should rally behind Zanu-PF in next month's harmonised elections for accelerated development and in defence of the country's independence and freedom.

Addressing a highly subscribed rally at Aquatic Complex, Chitungwiza yesterday, Muchinguri-Kashiri said the Second Republic has initiated several development programmes that have uplifted many from poverty into prosperity.

She also challenged youths to preserve and defend the country's sovereignty by voting for Zanu-PF in the forthcoming elections.

"We are the ones who brought liberation to this country while the British did not want to give us our land, we took the land after defeating them and we became independent. So, we must vote for Zanu-PF to defend our independence, and our freedom, and make sure we defeat the pretenders, CCC.

"We went to war at a tender age to defend the country from the colonial bondage, the youth should also do the same," said Muchinguri-Kashiri.

In addition, she said it was high time party members set aside their differences for the ultimate goal.

"The election date has been set comrades and it is now time to work with great vigour. We have to work more than we have ever done. For our work to be successful we have to be united. Let's set aside any differences that we have and let's let go of grudges that we might be holding against one another.

"We have to make sure that we secure all five constituencies in Zone 1 and we also have to secure all 25 council seats. We have seats that have been under the opposition and we have to correct that now, you have to ensure that President Mnangagwa and the MP candidate win resoundingly in your wards," said Muchinguri-Kashiri.

She said the Zanu-PF Government has already rolled out various development programmes in various communities, which candidates could use as a reference point for their campaigns.

Muchinguri-Kashiri said the Government is working flat out to issue title deeds and regularise some settlements in Chitungwiza.

"The process has already started, the mapping of the area is underway. I promise that very soon title deeds will have been issued to the residents. Those who are residing in informal settlements will be regularised. Those who were allocated land on undesignated areas by land barons will be relocated to designated areas" she said

The construction of Muda Dam which will supply water to Chitungwiza, she said is at an advanced stage and Government will also drill more boreholes under the Presidential Borehole Drilling scheme to ease water challenges in Chitungwiza.

She challenged Zanu-PF supporters to vote out CCC councillors for development to take place.

Mr Tempter Paul Tungwarara who is spearheading the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme said he will drill an additional five boreholes in Chitungwiza and connect solar systems next week. He bemoaned vandalism on the boreholes as the major drawback in Chitungwiza.

"There is a need to put maximum security to protect the boreholes," he said.

The rally was attended by campaigning teams from five constituencies from Chitungwiza, Zone 1, Local Authority, Youth and women quota as well as provincial council candidates.

Muchinguri-Kashiri was accompanied by Secretary for Education, Research and Ideology, Politburo member Omega Hungwe, Deputy Secretary for Security Tendai Chirau, Deputy Secretary for Economic Affairs Andy Mhlanga, Central Committee members, Harare provincial chairman Goodwills Masimirembwa and Harare provincial Political Commissar Kudakwashe Damson among others.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Floyd Mayweather has landed in Harare

20 mins ago | 85 Views

Mzembi says 'don't celebrate too soon we will be back'

2 hrs ago | 724 Views

Zimbabwean man jailed at Aylesbury Crown Court over robbery and drugs crimes

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Runoff highly likely in Zimbabwe elections

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

Chamisa's lawyers win nomination fight

2 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Daily Maverick releases poll shows a Chamisa victory

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

Kasukuwere fights back

2 hrs ago | 719 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa neck and neck

2 hrs ago | 417 Views

Neighbours tussle over infidelity

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Kirsty Coventry confident Warriors will play at home

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Releasing Chihambakwe report key to honouring Joshua Nkomo

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Let's vote against those blocking diaspora vote

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe voters should be free to make choices

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Govt moves to relocate Gwayi-Shangani villagers

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

US$50 salary increase offer peanuts, says Zimbabwe teachers

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

Tragic end to love triangle

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zimbabweans flocking to Zambia for medical treatment says aspiring Chamisa MP

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Kasukuwere to continue electoral campaign

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Overcrowding crisis hits Ingutsheni Hospital

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Chiefs told to stay away from politics

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mnangagwa says global capital safe in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Numbers don't lie, facts are stubborn mules

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Tyson' knocked Out!

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Warriors players celebrate return to Fifa family

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa's title deeds programme goes national

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Iran President Raisi jets into Zimbabwe today

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam expects first water in-take next season

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Peace commission knows nothing about attacks on Chamisa's supporters

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mpilo Hospital infant deaths raise eyebrows

12 hrs ago | 618 Views

Death sentence passed by Zimbabwe court

12 hrs ago | 766 Views

Truck arson attacks spark sabotage fears in South Africa

13 hrs ago | 689 Views

Russia mulls plan to display destroyed NATO hardware outside embassies

13 hrs ago | 654 Views

Doctor testifies in Biti assault case

13 hrs ago | 532 Views

Teenager dies in Gweru's freezing temperatures

13 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Chamisa would win Zimbabwe's next elections, says Johannesburg research comapny

15 hrs ago | 1350 Views

CCC cries foul as police ban another rally

15 hrs ago | 728 Views

Kasukuwere to appeal disqualification

15 hrs ago | 831 Views

Man dies while having sex with a sex worker

15 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Police hunt girlfriend killer

15 hrs ago | 423 Views

Soldiers steal from Mnangagwa to pay fees

16 hrs ago | 1904 Views

UZA takes ZEC to High Court

18 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Rules for writing college or university application essays

20 hrs ago | 266 Views

Give that US$1 billion to your people Kasukuwere: MRP leader

20 hrs ago | 3350 Views

Kasukuwere barred from contesting presidential election

21 hrs ago | 2021 Views

Clerics, pro-democracy campaigners set free over prayer meeting

22 hrs ago | 407 Views

Internet Marketing Is An Engine Of Economic Growth, How It Helps Industries Revealed

24 hrs ago | 140 Views

Afrobarometer survey a huge indictment on both ZANU PF and CCC!

12 Jul 2023 at 08:57hrs | 1189 Views

Casino Tourism in Norway: Why to Visit

12 Jul 2023 at 08:53hrs | 96 Views

South Africa back on Stage 6 load shedding

12 Jul 2023 at 08:40hrs | 698 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days