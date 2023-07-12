Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Runoff highly likely in Zimbabwe elections

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
If Zimbabwe were to hold its general election today, Zanu-PF would win ahead of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) but it would fail to get the required majority and the election would go into a runoff.

This is according to recent results from an Afrobarometer survey in partnership with the Mass Public Opinion Institute (MPOI), a Zimbabwean research institute that gauges public opinion on issues of governance and public concern.

The survey says Zanu-PF would command 35% of the vote while CCC would receive 27%. This would set the stage for a presidential runoff since the law dictates that the winner should command 50% plus one vote of the electorate.

In 2008, Zanu-PF was forced into an election runoff after the Movement for Democratic Change, led by the late Morgan Tsvangirai, received 47.9% of the vote and Zanu-PF, under the late president Robert Mugabe, bagged 43.2%.

The survey indicates that CCC leader Nelson Chamisa is not as popular as he was this time last year. His popularity took a 5% knock. As the face of the CCC, Chamisa was more popular than the party. However, the survey says the gap between his popularity and that of his party has been reduced by 1%.

The survey also claims that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's popularity has been gradually waning post the November 2017 coup that ousted Mugabe, but his support base has strengthened by 5% since June last year.

A significant number of respondents refused to reveal their preferences for the parliamentary (26%) and presidential elections (27%).

While there's some positive reflection for Zanu-PF, the downside is that 85% of the respondents in both rural and urban centres were of the view that the government has failed the economy.

However, Mnangagwa does not agree with this view. Addressing Zanu-PF supporters on Saturday in Magunje, Mashonaland West, he said the mining industry alone had grown four times since he came into power.

"We are close to $12 billion [R224 billion mining revenue] in spite of sanctions," he told the crowd.

The survey said 59% of respondents feared being victims of political violence as the election campaign season enters the home stretch. There were numerous incidents of opposition activists and lawyers being attacked by suspected Zanu-PF supporters last week.

The survey also found that there could be a high voter turnout this year.

It said:

More than half of the citizens report that they are fairly or very interested in the upcoming election, with the highest interest being in the presidential race (63%).

Afrobarometer said unemployment took up 46% of the public's concern, while 35% were concerned about the economy and 26% worried about infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, a Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) internal memo directing the police not to bar the opposition from holding rallies unless there were "valid reasons" was leaked to the public.

The CCC had six of its rallies, including its manifesto launch, banned in one week.

The manifesto launch rally was scheduled for Bindura on Sunday. After failing to get permission from the police, the party resorted to the courts, where the ban was upheld.

In a memo addressed to police commanders in charge of the elections, the deputy police commissioner-general's office said: "Commanders should note that for elections to be deemed free, fair, peaceful and credible, the playing field should be reckoned as level. Hence the police actions should not discredit the electoral process."

In previous elections, the ZRP, Zimbabwe National Army and Central Intelligence Organisation were seen as enablers of the ruling party.

This time around, however, the police commissioner-general reminded the police to "ensure that all the processes relating to elections are done peacefully and in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act".

After the internal communication was leaked to the public, the police said "the leaked memorandum was a communication guide which was meant for police commanders, not for public or media consumption".

The police said the person who leaked the memo to the public was "unruly" and that "the ZRP is now conducting investigations with the view of identifying the culprit and finding the motive behind."

Source - news24

Must Read

Floyd Mayweather has landed in Harare

20 mins ago | 85 Views

Mzembi says 'don't celebrate too soon we will be back'

2 hrs ago | 724 Views

Zimbabwean man jailed at Aylesbury Crown Court over robbery and drugs crimes

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Chamisa's lawyers win nomination fight

2 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Daily Maverick releases poll shows a Chamisa victory

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

Kasukuwere fights back

2 hrs ago | 719 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa neck and neck

2 hrs ago | 417 Views

Neighbours tussle over infidelity

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Kirsty Coventry confident Warriors will play at home

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Releasing Chihambakwe report key to honouring Joshua Nkomo

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Let's vote against those blocking diaspora vote

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe voters should be free to make choices

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Govt moves to relocate Gwayi-Shangani villagers

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

US$50 salary increase offer peanuts, says Zimbabwe teachers

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

Tragic end to love triangle

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zimbabweans flocking to Zambia for medical treatment says aspiring Chamisa MP

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Kasukuwere to continue electoral campaign

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Overcrowding crisis hits Ingutsheni Hospital

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Chiefs told to stay away from politics

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mnangagwa says global capital safe in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Numbers don't lie, facts are stubborn mules

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

'Mnangagwa determined to improve people's lives,' claims Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Tyson' knocked Out!

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Warriors players celebrate return to Fifa family

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa's title deeds programme goes national

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Iran President Raisi jets into Zimbabwe today

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam expects first water in-take next season

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Peace commission knows nothing about attacks on Chamisa's supporters

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mpilo Hospital infant deaths raise eyebrows

12 hrs ago | 618 Views

Death sentence passed by Zimbabwe court

12 hrs ago | 766 Views

Truck arson attacks spark sabotage fears in South Africa

13 hrs ago | 689 Views

Russia mulls plan to display destroyed NATO hardware outside embassies

13 hrs ago | 654 Views

Doctor testifies in Biti assault case

13 hrs ago | 532 Views

Teenager dies in Gweru's freezing temperatures

13 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Chamisa would win Zimbabwe's next elections, says Johannesburg research comapny

15 hrs ago | 1350 Views

CCC cries foul as police ban another rally

15 hrs ago | 728 Views

Kasukuwere to appeal disqualification

15 hrs ago | 831 Views

Man dies while having sex with a sex worker

15 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Police hunt girlfriend killer

15 hrs ago | 423 Views

Soldiers steal from Mnangagwa to pay fees

16 hrs ago | 1904 Views

UZA takes ZEC to High Court

18 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Rules for writing college or university application essays

20 hrs ago | 266 Views

Give that US$1 billion to your people Kasukuwere: MRP leader

20 hrs ago | 3350 Views

Kasukuwere barred from contesting presidential election

21 hrs ago | 2021 Views

Clerics, pro-democracy campaigners set free over prayer meeting

22 hrs ago | 407 Views

Internet Marketing Is An Engine Of Economic Growth, How It Helps Industries Revealed

24 hrs ago | 140 Views

Afrobarometer survey a huge indictment on both ZANU PF and CCC!

12 Jul 2023 at 08:57hrs | 1189 Views

Casino Tourism in Norway: Why to Visit

12 Jul 2023 at 08:53hrs | 96 Views

South Africa back on Stage 6 load shedding

12 Jul 2023 at 08:40hrs | 698 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days