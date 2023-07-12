Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean man jailed at Aylesbury Crown Court over robbery and drugs crimes

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 19-year-old man will spend just under two years in a young offender institution after admitting to several drug crimes and a robbery.

Ashley Mukabeta, of Churchill Road, Leighton Buzzard, but is originally from Zimbabwe, was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court following an incident that happened in Milton Keynes in February 2022.

At around 2pm on February 22 last year, a man in his teens was approached by Mukabeta and two other men in an underpass near Winterhill.

He was rammed in the back by an e-scooter and was demanded to give the group his designer bag, coat and wallet.

Initially declining, Mukabeta placed his hand towards his pocket indicating to that he had a knife.

The items, which had a value of around £750 each, were handed over to the group, before they walked off back in the direction they had come from.

In a separate incident later on during the year, Mukabeta was approached for a stop and search in the city but fled the police.

He would then discard a mobile phone in some nearby bushes.

Upon his apprehension a short while later, it became evident that he was involved with drugs, in which he pleaded to the possession of a class B drug, namely cannabis.

He was charged on December 28, 2022.

During the sentencing, the court heard how Mukabeta's family had left Africa for Europe around 11 years ago, with his parents securing respectable jobs in the NHS.

Both his mother and father were present at the court in smartly dressed clothes, with two other members of the family being in attendance.

The court also heard how Mukabeta was a ‘highly academic and athletic' student, with the 19-year-old having goals of becoming a professional athlete.

However, he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome in 2019 and spent a significant period recovering at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The illness, which causes issues with nerves and could be fatal, saw Mukabeta become briefly paralysed where he lost the use of his legs for a short period of time.

He also missed a staggering 18 months worth of education due to his illness.

Mitigation argued that once he recovered from his condition, it led him to ‘follow a path with people his parents disapproved of', and that ‘he was groomed into dealing drugs' by those older than him.

However, the judge, whilst sympathetic to Mukabeta's past, jailed him for one year and 10 months for the two crimes.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Matthew Roberts, based at Aylesbury police station, said: "I am pleased to see a positive result for the victim of this serious crime.

"I hope that this result gives a message to others that the police will look to charge and convict those willing to partake in this level of crime.

"I would like to reassure communities that Thames Valley Police will always look to protect our communities and keep people safe, bringing offenders to justice."

Source - bucksfreepress

Must Read

Floyd Mayweather has landed in Harare

21 mins ago | 97 Views

Mzembi says 'don't celebrate too soon we will be back'

2 hrs ago | 731 Views

Runoff highly likely in Zimbabwe elections

2 hrs ago | 452 Views

Chamisa's lawyers win nomination fight

2 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Daily Maverick releases poll shows a Chamisa victory

2 hrs ago | 422 Views

Kasukuwere fights back

2 hrs ago | 729 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa neck and neck

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Neighbours tussle over infidelity

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

Kirsty Coventry confident Warriors will play at home

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Releasing Chihambakwe report key to honouring Joshua Nkomo

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Let's vote against those blocking diaspora vote

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe voters should be free to make choices

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Govt moves to relocate Gwayi-Shangani villagers

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

US$50 salary increase offer peanuts, says Zimbabwe teachers

2 hrs ago | 423 Views

Tragic end to love triangle

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zimbabweans flocking to Zambia for medical treatment says aspiring Chamisa MP

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Kasukuwere to continue electoral campaign

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Overcrowding crisis hits Ingutsheni Hospital

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Chiefs told to stay away from politics

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mnangagwa says global capital safe in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Numbers don't lie, facts are stubborn mules

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

'Mnangagwa determined to improve people's lives,' claims Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Tyson' knocked Out!

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Warriors players celebrate return to Fifa family

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa's title deeds programme goes national

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Iran President Raisi jets into Zimbabwe today

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam expects first water in-take next season

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Peace commission knows nothing about attacks on Chamisa's supporters

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mpilo Hospital infant deaths raise eyebrows

12 hrs ago | 618 Views

Death sentence passed by Zimbabwe court

12 hrs ago | 767 Views

Truck arson attacks spark sabotage fears in South Africa

13 hrs ago | 689 Views

Russia mulls plan to display destroyed NATO hardware outside embassies

13 hrs ago | 655 Views

Doctor testifies in Biti assault case

13 hrs ago | 534 Views

Teenager dies in Gweru's freezing temperatures

14 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Chamisa would win Zimbabwe's next elections, says Johannesburg research comapny

15 hrs ago | 1350 Views

CCC cries foul as police ban another rally

15 hrs ago | 729 Views

Kasukuwere to appeal disqualification

15 hrs ago | 831 Views

Man dies while having sex with a sex worker

15 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Police hunt girlfriend killer

15 hrs ago | 423 Views

Soldiers steal from Mnangagwa to pay fees

16 hrs ago | 1905 Views

UZA takes ZEC to High Court

18 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Rules for writing college or university application essays

20 hrs ago | 266 Views

Give that US$1 billion to your people Kasukuwere: MRP leader

20 hrs ago | 3350 Views

Kasukuwere barred from contesting presidential election

21 hrs ago | 2021 Views

Clerics, pro-democracy campaigners set free over prayer meeting

22 hrs ago | 407 Views

Internet Marketing Is An Engine Of Economic Growth, How It Helps Industries Revealed

24 hrs ago | 140 Views

Afrobarometer survey a huge indictment on both ZANU PF and CCC!

12 Jul 2023 at 08:57hrs | 1189 Views

Casino Tourism in Norway: Why to Visit

12 Jul 2023 at 08:53hrs | 96 Views

South Africa back on Stage 6 load shedding

12 Jul 2023 at 08:40hrs | 698 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days