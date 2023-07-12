Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zim lawyer, seven residents detained over repressive MOPO Act

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
EIGHT Chiredzi residents in Zimbabwe are languishing in prison after they were denied bail following their arrest charged with contravening the provisions of the repressive Maintenance of Peace and Order (MOPO) Act last week.

Zimbabwean authorities are accused of abusing MOPO by banning the main opposition political party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa's pre-election campaign activities.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) reported today (11 July) that Farai Chauke (42), a lawyer at Chauke and Associates Legal Practitioners, was arrested on July 5 together with seven Chiredzi residents namely, Mollen Shonhai (27), Gladmore Gungubu (18), Kudzai Madyira (27), Charles Mungate (50), Lloyd Mushari (26), Agrippa Dhambureni (29) and Simon Hlomani (56) after some Zimbabwean Police officers threw teargas canisters at some CCC supporters, who were gathered outside Tshovani Stadium in Chiredzi in Masvingo province.

Chauke, Shonhai, Gungubu, Madyira, Mungate, Mushari, Dhambureni and Hlomani were charged with failure to comply with conditions under which a meeting is authorised as defined in section 8 (ii) of the MOPO Act.

Prosecutors alleged that the eight Chiredzi residents refused to comply with an order in which they were told to disperse from Tshovani Stadium after law enforcement agents prohibited CCC political party from holding a campaign rally which had been scheduled for July 5.

Prosecutors claimed that Chauke, Shonhai, Gungubu, Madyira, Mungate, Mushari, Dhambureni and Hlomani, who were represented by Ross Chavi of ZLHR, started singing some political songs and threw stones towards police officers after being told to disperse.

On Friday, Chiredzi Magistrate Vimbai Mutukwa denied bail to the eight residents after ruling that Zimbabwe was now in pre-election season and that there would be a propensity among them to commit similar offences.

Magistrate Mutukwa then remanded Chauke, Shonhai, Gungubu, Madyira, Mungate, Mushari, Dhambureni and Hlomani to 14 July 2023, where their trial is scheduled to commence.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Forex Trading: Indispensable tools for generating maximum profits

1 hr ago | 74 Views

47% of UZ students HIV positive

3 hrs ago | 868 Views

How Poverty Drives Innovation in Bulawayo's Ngozi Mine Landfill

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

Floyd Mayweather has landed in Harare

4 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Mzembi says 'don't celebrate too soon we will be back'

5 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Zimbabwean man jailed at Aylesbury Crown Court over robbery and drugs crimes

5 hrs ago | 465 Views

Runoff highly likely in Zimbabwe elections

6 hrs ago | 909 Views

Chamisa's lawyers win nomination fight

6 hrs ago | 2204 Views

Daily Maverick releases poll shows a Chamisa victory

6 hrs ago | 778 Views

Kasukuwere fights back

6 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa neck and neck

6 hrs ago | 843 Views

Neighbours tussle over infidelity

6 hrs ago | 672 Views

Kirsty Coventry confident Warriors will play at home

6 hrs ago | 360 Views

Releasing Chihambakwe report key to honouring Joshua Nkomo

6 hrs ago | 326 Views

Let's vote against those blocking diaspora vote

6 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe voters should be free to make choices

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

Govt moves to relocate Gwayi-Shangani villagers

6 hrs ago | 244 Views

US$50 salary increase offer peanuts, says Zimbabwe teachers

6 hrs ago | 853 Views

Tragic end to love triangle

6 hrs ago | 703 Views

Zimbabweans flocking to Zambia for medical treatment says aspiring Chamisa MP

6 hrs ago | 214 Views

Kasukuwere to continue electoral campaign

6 hrs ago | 309 Views

Overcrowding crisis hits Ingutsheni Hospital

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

Chiefs told to stay away from politics

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mnangagwa says global capital safe in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Numbers don't lie, facts are stubborn mules

6 hrs ago | 237 Views

'Mnangagwa determined to improve people's lives,' claims Chiwenga

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Tyson' knocked Out!

6 hrs ago | 147 Views

Warriors players celebrate return to Fifa family

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa's title deeds programme goes national

6 hrs ago | 127 Views

Iran President Raisi jets into Zimbabwe today

6 hrs ago | 134 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam expects first water in-take next season

6 hrs ago | 168 Views

Peace commission knows nothing about attacks on Chamisa's supporters

6 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mpilo Hospital infant deaths raise eyebrows

16 hrs ago | 693 Views

Death sentence passed by Zimbabwe court

16 hrs ago | 870 Views

Truck arson attacks spark sabotage fears in South Africa

16 hrs ago | 772 Views

Russia mulls plan to display destroyed NATO hardware outside embassies

16 hrs ago | 767 Views

Doctor testifies in Biti assault case

16 hrs ago | 602 Views

Teenager dies in Gweru's freezing temperatures

17 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Chamisa would win Zimbabwe's next elections, says Johannesburg research comapny

18 hrs ago | 1430 Views

CCC cries foul as police ban another rally

19 hrs ago | 803 Views

Kasukuwere to appeal disqualification

19 hrs ago | 843 Views

Man dies while having sex with a sex worker

19 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Police hunt girlfriend killer

19 hrs ago | 465 Views

Soldiers steal from Mnangagwa to pay fees

19 hrs ago | 2088 Views

UZA takes ZEC to High Court

21 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Rules for writing college or university application essays

23 hrs ago | 288 Views

Give that US$1 billion to your people Kasukuwere: MRP leader

24 hrs ago | 3564 Views

Kasukuwere barred from contesting presidential election

12 Jul 2023 at 12:15hrs | 2049 Views

Clerics, pro-democracy campaigners set free over prayer meeting

12 Jul 2023 at 11:05hrs | 415 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days