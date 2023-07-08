Latest News Editor's Choice


Chinese national arrested over E-creator Ponzi Scheme

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A 39-year-old Chinese national has been arrested for allegedly defrauding unsuspecting members of the public through the E-creator ponzi scheme.

E-Creator was a firm that promised investors quick money by sharing positive reviews on e-commerce sites worldwide.

In a statement issued Thursday Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Zhao Jiaotong in connection with a case of fraud.

"The ZRP confirms the arrest of Zhao Jiaotong (39) in connection with a case of fraud in which unsuspecting members of the public were duped through E-creator ponzi scheme.

"ZRP is inviting members of the public who might have been duped through E-creator to report to any nearest police station," said Nyathi.

Police urged the public to be wary of scams.

"We continue to implore members of the public to exercise due diligence before making any payments to ponzi or pyramid schemes purportedly offering quick investment returns," added Nyathi.

Source - NewZimbabwe

