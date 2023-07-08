Zimsec scouts for examination markers

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has called for applications from potential markers ahead of this year's training course for marking Ordinary and Advanced Level Syllabi.They are 23 O-Level and eight A-Level examinable subjects that are being learnt in schools.In a statement, Zimsec said applicants must be certified graduates including those in the process of acquiring Grad. C. E. Holders of Diplomas with secondary teaching experience of at least five years in the subject being applied for will also be considered.In their application, said Zimsec, applicants must attach copies of academic transcripts and certificates since applications without these documents will not be entertained. Completed forms, certified copies of academic transcripts and certificates must be submitted to any regional Zimra offices by July 24, 2023.Zimsec spokesperson Ms Nicky Dlamini said the exercise is not new as the examinations body has always carried out exam marking training courses to capacitate the markers."As the examinations council, we always do these courses annually and it doesn't matter whether one has been a marker for five or so many years, they have to apply and attend this course. After training the potential markers will then sit for an examination where a pool of markers will be created, it's a standard procedure really, not anything new," said Ms Dlamini.