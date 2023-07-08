Armed robbers raid churches

Latest News Editor's Choice


FOUR armed robbers yesterday night pounced on two churches in Cowdray Park suburb, getting away with a vehicle, cash and other valuables.

The gang raided Holy Trinity Catholic Church and House of Liberty Christian Church, where they beat and bound complainants at the two churches.

Police confirmed the incident saying they were investigating the matter.

"On the 13th of July 2023 at around 0130 hours the complainant, a female adult aged 40 of Cowdray park, Bulawayo was asleep in her bedroom at a church house when she was awakened by a noise at the main door. She proceeded there to check what was happening and she met the three accused persons who were already inside the house. "They were armed with a machete, iron bar and a kitchen knife which they took inside the house. One of the robbers struck her with a fist on the face threatening to kill her and went on to demand cash from her," said Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele.

She said the robbers marched the complainant back into her bedroom and ransacked the house. "They took away US$150 which was inside the monarch's suitcase and various clothing. They proceeded to the main church and forced open the door using an unknown object and took away a yellow generator and black amplifier and went away. A police report was made, the total value of stolen property is US$800," said Asst Insp Msebele.

She said the robbers proceeded to Holy Trinity Catholic Church at around 2 am where they went big and stole a vehicle.

"On the same night at around 0200hours, the complainant a male adult aged 48 of Cowdray Park, Bulawayo was awakened by four male accused persons who broke into the house armed with axes and machetes. The accused persons were knocking on his bedroom door ordering him to open the door. As he opened the door, the accused persons slapped him on his face threatening him and demanding cash.  The accused persons then ransacked the complainant's bedroom, they took a cashbox which was in the wardrobe containing an amount of money which is yet to be ascertained. They also took the complainant's wallet which had US$120-00 and his Samsung A14 cellphone. They then demanded for motor vehicle keys and the complainant gave them keys to a white Isuzu single cab pickup truck which had about 30 litres of diesel, Reg number AFD 0450," said Asst Insp Msebele.

She said the robbers then proceeded to the spare bedroom where a priest was asleep. "They found a male adult aged 32 years sleeping, they also threatened him and force-marched him to the other complainant's bedroom. The accused persons used a pair of handcuffs which they had to cuff them together and instructed the two to sit down, they then drove away leaving them cuffed," said Asst Insp Msebele.

She urged churches to guard their premises, and not to keep large amounts of money at the churches.

"Use cash box facilities offered by reputable security companies and also do not announce the daily takings at the churches because not all that come to church have good intentions," said Asst Insp Msebele.


Source - The Chronicle

