Zondo's court says Zuma must go back to prison

The Constitutional Court dismissed the Department of Correctional Services' application for leave to appeal a ruling that former president Jacob Zuma must go back to prison.In the ruling handed down on Thursday, the apex court found DCS's appeal "bears no reasonable prospect of success" and dismissed the application with costs.DCS sought to appeal the Supreme Court of Appeal's ruling in November last year that former correctional services boss Arthur Fraser unlawfully authorised Zuma's release on medical parole in September 2021.Zuma was jailed for contempt of court after he refused to obey the Constitutional Court's order that he must appear before the Zondo Commission.The unanimous judgment penned by Judge Tati Makgoka, said Zuma must return to the facility and complete his sentence.