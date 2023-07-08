Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Inzalo kaGodlwayo partners government to rehabilitate roads

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Inzalo kaGodlwayo community group in Insiza has purchased 400 litres of diesel that will be used in the grading of Mbaulo to Maxolweni road, as part of its road rehabilitatiom programme.

The group embarked on a self funded road rehabilitation project in April this year and have been working with relevant stakeholders such as Insiza Rural District Council (RDC) and government departments.

Project Secretary, Mthandazo Dube, told CITE that their work was progressing well and that the group members had recently bought 400 litres of diesel.

"The diesel was bought in South Africa and was transported from Johannesburg to Filabusi by our treasurer, Zibusiso Majankwe, who is a businessman. The 400 litres of diesel will be used to grade part of Mbaulo-Maxolweni road," Dube said.

According to Dube, the infrastructural work by the Godlwayo community was moving at commendable speed due to involving and working with relevant authorities.

"This is a continuation of the smart partnership between the Godlwayo Community ,Insiza RDC and the government to maintain our roads. We, as the Godlwayo Community, decided to work together and liaise with the relevant authorities in order to develop our community," said the project secretary.

"Once grading the Mbaulo to Maxolweni road is completed. Work to grade the Matshayinyoni to Mbembesi road will also start, that is if there is enough fuel."

Chairperson of Inzalo kaGodlwayo, Bishop Mkhulli Msindo Ncube, concurred that infrastructural work needed public and private partnerships so that projects can move faster.

"As Inzalo kaGodlwayo we are grateful to work with all the relevant government departments and the reception we receive has been commendable and we attribute that to the partnerships that we have entered in with the government. There is so much we can do and we hope that we as a community do our part in enabling development," Ncube said.


Source - cite

Must Read

Zimbabwe signs 12 economic agreements with Iran as Raisi ends Africa tour

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Warriors drawn against Nigeria and Bafana Bafana n the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers

16 mins ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe records a 47,8% jump in the number of visitors from abroad

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zondo's court says Zuma must go back to prison

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Armed robbers raid churches

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mnangagwa to commission new Mugabe International Airport terminal tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 420 Views

Journalist in court for murder

5 hrs ago | 564 Views

Zimsec scouts for examination markers

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

Kasukuwere launches Supreme Court appeal

5 hrs ago | 628 Views

Chinese national arrested over E-creator Ponzi Scheme

5 hrs ago | 616 Views

Zim lawyer, seven residents detained over repressive MOPO Act

7 hrs ago | 641 Views

Forex Trading: Indispensable tools for generating maximum profits

8 hrs ago | 205 Views

47% of UZ students HIV positive

9 hrs ago | 1692 Views

How Poverty Drives Innovation in Bulawayo's Ngozi Mine Landfill

9 hrs ago | 501 Views

Floyd Mayweather has landed in Harare

10 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Mzembi says 'don't celebrate too soon we will be back'

11 hrs ago | 2568 Views

Zimbabwean man jailed at Aylesbury Crown Court over robbery and drugs crimes

11 hrs ago | 596 Views

Runoff highly likely in Zimbabwe elections

12 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Chamisa's lawyers win nomination fight

12 hrs ago | 3033 Views

Daily Maverick releases poll shows a Chamisa victory

12 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Kasukuwere fights back

12 hrs ago | 1874 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa neck and neck

12 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Neighbours tussle over infidelity

12 hrs ago | 990 Views

Kirsty Coventry confident Warriors will play at home

12 hrs ago | 513 Views

Releasing Chihambakwe report key to honouring Joshua Nkomo

12 hrs ago | 430 Views

Let's vote against those blocking diaspora vote

12 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe voters should be free to make choices

12 hrs ago | 214 Views

Govt moves to relocate Gwayi-Shangani villagers

12 hrs ago | 316 Views

US$50 salary increase offer peanuts, says Zimbabwe teachers

12 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Tragic end to love triangle

12 hrs ago | 897 Views

Zimbabweans flocking to Zambia for medical treatment says aspiring Chamisa MP

12 hrs ago | 286 Views

Kasukuwere to continue electoral campaign

12 hrs ago | 448 Views

Overcrowding crisis hits Ingutsheni Hospital

12 hrs ago | 164 Views

Chiefs told to stay away from politics

12 hrs ago | 424 Views

Mnangagwa says global capital safe in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 119 Views

Numbers don't lie, facts are stubborn mules

12 hrs ago | 309 Views

'Mnangagwa determined to improve people's lives,' claims Chiwenga

12 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Tyson' knocked Out!

12 hrs ago | 220 Views

Warriors players celebrate return to Fifa family

12 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa's title deeds programme goes national

12 hrs ago | 181 Views

Iran President Raisi jets into Zimbabwe today

12 hrs ago | 202 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam expects first water in-take next season

12 hrs ago | 243 Views

Peace commission knows nothing about attacks on Chamisa's supporters

12 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mpilo Hospital infant deaths raise eyebrows

22 hrs ago | 752 Views

Death sentence passed by Zimbabwe court

22 hrs ago | 940 Views

Truck arson attacks spark sabotage fears in South Africa

22 hrs ago | 824 Views

Russia mulls plan to display destroyed NATO hardware outside embassies

22 hrs ago | 860 Views

Doctor testifies in Biti assault case

22 hrs ago | 664 Views

Teenager dies in Gweru's freezing temperatures

23 hrs ago | 1438 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days