Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe records a 47,8% jump in the number of visitors from abroad

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE country recorded a 47,8 percent increase in the number of visitors from abroad during the first quarter of the year compared to the same period last year while the number of returning residents increased by 126,8 percent.

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) 2023 first quarter International Migration Statistics the country recorded a total of 603 412 arrivals during the first quarter of the year. 63,4 percent were returning residents while 36,6 percent were visitors from abroad.

Presenting the report during a virtual meeting ZimStat director general Mr Taguma Mahonde said 46, 5 percent of the visitors from abroad came for holiday.

"The country recorded a total of 603 412 arrivals during the first quarter of 2023. 221 054 visitors came to Zimbabwe during the first quarter with 46,5 percent coming for holiday while 33,2 percent were in transit. The proportion of visitors from abroad who came for holiday increased by 51,5 percent when compared to the first quarter of 2022.

"African countries accounted for the majority of visitors with 66 percent. 77 percent of visitors used road transport to enter the country while 22 percent travelled by air. Most of the visitors who used road transport passed through Beitbridge with 25 percent, followed by Nyamapanda with 18,2 percent and Chirundu with 18,1 percent followed by Victoria Falls with 16,2 percent," he said.

Mr Taguma said the visitors who travelled by air mostly used the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport with 55,3 percent followed by Victoria Falls with 30,6 percent and then Joshua Nkomo Airport with 13,4 percent.

The majority of visitors came from South Africa with 37 763 visitors followed by Zambia with 20 359 visitors and Mozambique with 13 124 percent followed by Britain and Ireland with 10 237 visitors.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Zimbabwe signs 12 economic agreements with Iran as Raisi ends Africa tour

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Warriors drawn against Nigeria and Bafana Bafana n the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers

16 mins ago | 22 Views

Inzalo kaGodlwayo partners government to rehabilitate roads

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zondo's court says Zuma must go back to prison

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Armed robbers raid churches

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mnangagwa to commission new Mugabe International Airport terminal tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 421 Views

Journalist in court for murder

5 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zimsec scouts for examination markers

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

Kasukuwere launches Supreme Court appeal

5 hrs ago | 628 Views

Chinese national arrested over E-creator Ponzi Scheme

5 hrs ago | 616 Views

Zim lawyer, seven residents detained over repressive MOPO Act

7 hrs ago | 641 Views

Forex Trading: Indispensable tools for generating maximum profits

8 hrs ago | 205 Views

47% of UZ students HIV positive

9 hrs ago | 1692 Views

How Poverty Drives Innovation in Bulawayo's Ngozi Mine Landfill

9 hrs ago | 501 Views

Floyd Mayweather has landed in Harare

10 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Mzembi says 'don't celebrate too soon we will be back'

11 hrs ago | 2568 Views

Zimbabwean man jailed at Aylesbury Crown Court over robbery and drugs crimes

11 hrs ago | 596 Views

Runoff highly likely in Zimbabwe elections

12 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Chamisa's lawyers win nomination fight

12 hrs ago | 3035 Views

Daily Maverick releases poll shows a Chamisa victory

12 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Kasukuwere fights back

12 hrs ago | 1874 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa neck and neck

12 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Neighbours tussle over infidelity

12 hrs ago | 990 Views

Kirsty Coventry confident Warriors will play at home

12 hrs ago | 513 Views

Releasing Chihambakwe report key to honouring Joshua Nkomo

12 hrs ago | 430 Views

Let's vote against those blocking diaspora vote

12 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe voters should be free to make choices

12 hrs ago | 214 Views

Govt moves to relocate Gwayi-Shangani villagers

12 hrs ago | 316 Views

US$50 salary increase offer peanuts, says Zimbabwe teachers

12 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Tragic end to love triangle

12 hrs ago | 897 Views

Zimbabweans flocking to Zambia for medical treatment says aspiring Chamisa MP

12 hrs ago | 286 Views

Kasukuwere to continue electoral campaign

12 hrs ago | 449 Views

Overcrowding crisis hits Ingutsheni Hospital

12 hrs ago | 164 Views

Chiefs told to stay away from politics

12 hrs ago | 424 Views

Mnangagwa says global capital safe in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 119 Views

Numbers don't lie, facts are stubborn mules

12 hrs ago | 309 Views

'Mnangagwa determined to improve people's lives,' claims Chiwenga

12 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Tyson' knocked Out!

12 hrs ago | 220 Views

Warriors players celebrate return to Fifa family

12 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa's title deeds programme goes national

12 hrs ago | 181 Views

Iran President Raisi jets into Zimbabwe today

12 hrs ago | 202 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam expects first water in-take next season

12 hrs ago | 243 Views

Peace commission knows nothing about attacks on Chamisa's supporters

12 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mpilo Hospital infant deaths raise eyebrows

22 hrs ago | 752 Views

Death sentence passed by Zimbabwe court

22 hrs ago | 940 Views

Truck arson attacks spark sabotage fears in South Africa

22 hrs ago | 824 Views

Russia mulls plan to display destroyed NATO hardware outside embassies

22 hrs ago | 860 Views

Doctor testifies in Biti assault case

22 hrs ago | 664 Views

Teenager dies in Gweru's freezing temperatures

23 hrs ago | 1438 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days