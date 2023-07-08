Zimbabwe records a 47,8% jump in the number of visitors from abroad

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE country recorded a 47,8 percent increase in the number of visitors from abroad during the first quarter of the year compared to the same period last year while the number of returning residents increased by 126,8 percent.According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) 2023 first quarter International Migration Statistics the country recorded a total of 603 412 arrivals during the first quarter of the year. 63,4 percent were returning residents while 36,6 percent were visitors from abroad.Presenting the report during a virtual meeting ZimStat director general Mr Taguma Mahonde said 46, 5 percent of the visitors from abroad came for holiday."The country recorded a total of 603 412 arrivals during the first quarter of 2023. 221 054 visitors came to Zimbabwe during the first quarter with 46,5 percent coming for holiday while 33,2 percent were in transit. The proportion of visitors from abroad who came for holiday increased by 51,5 percent when compared to the first quarter of 2022."African countries accounted for the majority of visitors with 66 percent. 77 percent of visitors used road transport to enter the country while 22 percent travelled by air. Most of the visitors who used road transport passed through Beitbridge with 25 percent, followed by Nyamapanda with 18,2 percent and Chirundu with 18,1 percent followed by Victoria Falls with 16,2 percent," he said.Mr Taguma said the visitors who travelled by air mostly used the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport with 55,3 percent followed by Victoria Falls with 30,6 percent and then Joshua Nkomo Airport with 13,4 percent.The majority of visitors came from South Africa with 37 763 visitors followed by Zambia with 20 359 visitors and Mozambique with 13 124 percent followed by Britain and Ireland with 10 237 visitors.