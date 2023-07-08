Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Warriors drawn against Nigeria and Bafana Bafana n the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers

by Staff reporter
6 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has been drawn in Group C in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The Warriors were drawn against South Africa, Rwanda, Lesotho, Benin and Nigeria.

The group winners will automatically qualify for the tournament.

Zimbabwe was suspended by the world football governing body in February last year for third-party interference after the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the ZIFA executive, led by Felton Kamambo.

Nine group winners qualify for World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The best four group runners-up enter play-offs and winners qualify for inter-confederation tournament.



Source - Byo24Sports

Must Read

Zimbabwe records a 47,8% jump in the number of visitors from abroad

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Inzalo kaGodlwayo partners government to rehabilitate roads

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zondo's court says Zuma must go back to prison

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Armed robbers raid churches

3 hrs ago | 344 Views

Mnangagwa to commission new Mugabe International Airport terminal tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 405 Views

Journalist in court for murder

5 hrs ago | 550 Views

Zimsec scouts for examination markers

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

Kasukuwere launches Supreme Court appeal

5 hrs ago | 619 Views

Chinese national arrested over E-creator Ponzi Scheme

5 hrs ago | 607 Views

Zim lawyer, seven residents detained over repressive MOPO Act

7 hrs ago | 634 Views

Forex Trading: Indispensable tools for generating maximum profits

7 hrs ago | 200 Views

47% of UZ students HIV positive

9 hrs ago | 1675 Views

How Poverty Drives Innovation in Bulawayo's Ngozi Mine Landfill

9 hrs ago | 499 Views

Floyd Mayweather has landed in Harare

10 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Mzembi says 'don't celebrate too soon we will be back'

11 hrs ago | 2557 Views

Zimbabwean man jailed at Aylesbury Crown Court over robbery and drugs crimes

11 hrs ago | 591 Views

Runoff highly likely in Zimbabwe elections

11 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Chamisa's lawyers win nomination fight

11 hrs ago | 3005 Views

Daily Maverick releases poll shows a Chamisa victory

11 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Kasukuwere fights back

11 hrs ago | 1868 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa neck and neck

11 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Neighbours tussle over infidelity

11 hrs ago | 983 Views

Kirsty Coventry confident Warriors will play at home

11 hrs ago | 510 Views

Releasing Chihambakwe report key to honouring Joshua Nkomo

11 hrs ago | 429 Views

Let's vote against those blocking diaspora vote

11 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe voters should be free to make choices

11 hrs ago | 212 Views

Govt moves to relocate Gwayi-Shangani villagers

11 hrs ago | 316 Views

US$50 salary increase offer peanuts, says Zimbabwe teachers

11 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Tragic end to love triangle

11 hrs ago | 891 Views

Zimbabweans flocking to Zambia for medical treatment says aspiring Chamisa MP

11 hrs ago | 284 Views

Kasukuwere to continue electoral campaign

11 hrs ago | 448 Views

Overcrowding crisis hits Ingutsheni Hospital

11 hrs ago | 164 Views

Chiefs told to stay away from politics

11 hrs ago | 422 Views

Mnangagwa says global capital safe in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 118 Views

Numbers don't lie, facts are stubborn mules

12 hrs ago | 305 Views

'Mnangagwa determined to improve people's lives,' claims Chiwenga

12 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Tyson' knocked Out!

12 hrs ago | 218 Views

Warriors players celebrate return to Fifa family

12 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa's title deeds programme goes national

12 hrs ago | 181 Views

Iran President Raisi jets into Zimbabwe today

12 hrs ago | 201 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam expects first water in-take next season

12 hrs ago | 240 Views

Peace commission knows nothing about attacks on Chamisa's supporters

12 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mpilo Hospital infant deaths raise eyebrows

22 hrs ago | 750 Views

Death sentence passed by Zimbabwe court

22 hrs ago | 940 Views

Truck arson attacks spark sabotage fears in South Africa

22 hrs ago | 819 Views

Russia mulls plan to display destroyed NATO hardware outside embassies

22 hrs ago | 856 Views

Doctor testifies in Biti assault case

22 hrs ago | 661 Views

Teenager dies in Gweru's freezing temperatures

23 hrs ago | 1435 Views

Chamisa would win Zimbabwe's next elections, says Johannesburg research comapny

24 hrs ago | 1510 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days