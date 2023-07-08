Warriors drawn against Nigeria and Bafana Bafana n the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe has been drawn in Group C in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.The Warriors were drawn against South Africa, Rwanda, Lesotho, Benin and Nigeria.The group winners will automatically qualify for the tournament.Zimbabwe was suspended by the world football governing body in February last year for third-party interference after the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the ZIFA executive, led by Felton Kamambo.Nine group winners qualify for World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.The best four group runners-up enter play-offs and winners qualify for inter-confederation tournament.