Woman rapes boy (12) in a bush

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 36-YEAR-OLD Centenary woman is in trouble after she allegedly took a 12-year-old boy in a bush and had sex with him once before buying his silence with one dollar.Angeline Feranando was dragged to Bindura regional magistrates courts where she was remanded in custody by magistrate Amos Mbobo.The state led by Sheilla Kudzai Maribha alleged on April 18 the suspect dragged the boy in the bush and had sex with him before buying his silence with one dollar and a Samsung phone.The matter continues on July 27.Feedback+27610282354simbasitho@bulawayo24.com