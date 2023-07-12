ZNLF condemns brutal attack on Obey Shava

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Zimbabwe National Lawyers (ZNLF) Forum has condemned the brutal attack on prominent human rights lawyer Obey Shava who was brutally attacked by unknown assailants last week."As Zimbabwe National Lawyers Forum we wish to express our condemnation of the barbaric attack on Mr Obey Shava on Wednesday the 5th of July 2023 in Harare.We call upon the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to swiftly investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators of this heinous act to book.Zimbabwe National Lawyers Forum takes this opportunity to denounce all acts of violence against lawyers in the country lawyers deserve to be afforded space to execute their duties in terms of the constitution without unwarranted attacks," reads ZNL statement. Obey Shava is affiliated with the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and has been providing legal representation to activists from the Zimbabwe opposition party Citizens' Coalition for Change who have faced charges related to crimes against the state. On 4 July, the day before the incident, two of these activists were acquitted.Protecting the freedom of speech, including the safety of lawyers who advocate for dissenting voices, is a fundamental pillar of upholding democracy in any country. According to Section 16 of the United Nation's Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers, governments are responsible for ensuring that lawyers "can perform all of their professional functions without intimidation, hindrance, harassment or improper interference." The Principles also emphasize safeguarding lawyers when their security is threatened.Human rights defenders, in particular, are at increased risk due to their crucial roles in promoting and protecting human rights. They often become targets of violence because of their work. Throughout the region, there has been a surge in violence and threats against human rights defenders, particularly in the dawn of upcoming general elections.The attack on Shava occurred 49 days before Zimbabwe's general elections scheduled for 23 August 2023. As the elections draw nearer, Zimbabwe needs to prioritize the safety of its citizens. This includes ensuring that lawyers and human rights defenders can openly advocate for human rights without fear of retaliation and violence.