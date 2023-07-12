Man bashed at son-in-law's house

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Chiweshe-based man allegedly escaped through the window after being bashed by his son-in-law after visiting him at his house.The matter came to light at Concession magistrates courts yesterday where the son-in-law Mike Seriro appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware facing an assault charge.The state alleged on May 30 around 03:00 hours Seriro phoned his father-in-law Tonderai Date inviting him to come to his house and take his children since they were now on separation with Date's sister.While in the house Seriro became violent and poured a bucket of water on the complainant before assaulting him with an unknown object.Fearing for his life Date escaped through the window and went to file a police report before being directed to the hospital for medical examination.The matter continues on July 21.Precious Khanye represented the state.