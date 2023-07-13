Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Richard Branson enjoys Zimbabwe's wildlife during two week visit

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
British billionaire Richard Branson – the founder of the Virgin Group – and his family spent considerable time touring Zimbabwe's prime wildlife resort areas during his visit to the country.

He arrived aboard a Fast Jet commercial flight at Robert Mugabe International Airport.

With the private visit closely guarded, people were speculating about the reasons for his presence in the country.

Last week, the first snapshot of Branson in the country was shared by a government spokesperson, Nick Mangwana, who tweeted there was something in the offing for Zimbabwe's aviation industry.

But, at the end of Branson's visit, a blog post on his website accompanied by pictures of him canoeing down the Zambezi River, enjoying a sunset with his family, and watching elephants spoke of a good family holiday.



Branson said it was not his first visit to Zimbabwe.

"Many years ago, when Holly and Sam were kids, my family had the pleasure of travelling down the Zambezi River. Mum and Dad came along, and we even managed to get Joan in a canoe! It was an extraordinarily beautiful trip, going through the Mana Pools and seeing some incredible wildlife," Branson wrote.

He added that his visit was made possible by friends engaged in wildlife conservation projects in the country.

"It was delightful joining Tim (Evans) and his son, Wilf, my sister, Vanessa, my daughter-in-law, Isabella, and a wonderful group of conservationists to camp and canoe down the magnificent river. We had to watch out for enormous crocodiles, buffalo and hippos that could accidentally tip over our canoes. Thankfully, we had brilliant guides," he said.

Tim Evans, 59, is a medical doctor, who used to be assigned to the late Queen Elizabeth II as well as the rest of the royal family at Buckingham Palace.

Some of the wildlife conservation projects he spent time at are the Zambezi Elephant Fund and Wilderness Destinations Ruckomechi Camp, owned by a charity he co-founded, The Rise Fund.

Branson's visit ahead of the general elections, due on 23 August, was for many in the business community a vote of confidence.

In the past, he has had a keen interest in southern African politics.

He is one of the founders of The Elders, a group initially led by the late former South African head of state, Nelson Mandela.

During the 2018 general elections, The Elders urged Zimbabweans to put the national interest first and to reject violence at all stages of the electoral process.

Prior to that, in 2010, he founded Enterprise Zimbabwe, a charity to urge investors to pour money into Zimbabwe, adding that it was wrong for the world to deny Zimbabwe the capital it needed to rebuild during the Government of National Unity.


Source - News24

Must Read

CCC filed a false report against Energy Mutodi, investigations reveal

46 mins ago | 158 Views

Kasukuwere supporters upbeat despite setback

2 hrs ago | 452 Views

Bulawayo guns for green city status

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Chamisa to hold his campaign launch rally in Gweru

4 hrs ago | 893 Views

Mnangagwa rallies Iran solidarity

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Aspiring MP withdraws candidature after Mnangagwa's warning

4 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Kasukuwere back on ballot paper, says lawyer

4 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Zimbabwe poll preps face major hurdles

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

'Zanu-PF abusing chiefs'

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Forgery case in false start

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa's govt told to be serious about corruption

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwe records 12 600 accidents in 3 months

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe pensioners protest over US$ allowances

4 hrs ago | 393 Views

Court grants man peace order against girlfriend

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Dembare target ex-Caps star

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Afrobarometer survey, a huge indictment on Zanu-PF and CCC

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Biti says pharmacy licence cancellation illegal

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Student teachers revolt against lecturers

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Bosso coach foul mouth continues

4 hrs ago | 290 Views

Sotho queen to fly Zimbabwe flag at Miss Global Heritage

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe GDP jumps 6,2% to $56 billion

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zanu-PF is an indomitable machine, says Mahiya

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Kasukuwere appeal defective, doomed'

4 hrs ago | 349 Views

Bussed multitudes welcome Iranian leader in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

3 in court for printing fake O, A level certificates

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

British obsession with Zimbabwe politics nauseating

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Incompetent Western puppet faking political bravery

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

WATCH: Varakashi leader denies cyberbullying claims

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mayweather set to visit Victoria Falls

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe rugby star McNab joins English side Cornish Pirates

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Man bashed at son-in-law's house

14 hrs ago | 1145 Views

ZNLF condemns brutal attack on Obey Shava

16 hrs ago | 584 Views

Woman rapes boy (12) in the bush

16 hrs ago | 2112 Views

Zimbabwe signs 12 economic agreements with Iran as Raisi ends Africa tour

17 hrs ago | 394 Views

Warriors drawn against Nigeria and Bafana Bafana n the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers

17 hrs ago | 684 Views

Zimbabwe records a 47,8% jump in the number of visitors from abroad

18 hrs ago | 434 Views

Inzalo kaGodlwayo partners government to rehabilitate roads

19 hrs ago | 582 Views

Zondo's court says Zuma must go back to prison

19 hrs ago | 939 Views

Armed robbers raid churches

20 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mnangagwa to commission new Mugabe International Airport terminal tomorrow

21 hrs ago | 687 Views

Journalist in court for murder

21 hrs ago | 836 Views

Zimsec scouts for examination markers

22 hrs ago | 421 Views

Kasukuwere launches Supreme Court appeal

22 hrs ago | 854 Views

Chinese national arrested over E-creator Ponzi Scheme

22 hrs ago | 934 Views

Zim lawyer, seven residents detained over repressive MOPO Act

13 Jul 2023 at 11:17hrs | 826 Views

Forex Trading: Indispensable tools for generating maximum profits

13 Jul 2023 at 11:14hrs | 279 Views

47% of UZ students HIV positive

13 Jul 2023 at 09:55hrs | 2441 Views

How Poverty Drives Innovation in Bulawayo's Ngozi Mine Landfill

13 Jul 2023 at 09:44hrs | 669 Views

Floyd Mayweather has landed in Harare

13 Jul 2023 at 08:50hrs | 2145 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days