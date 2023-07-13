Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Forgery case in false start

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE trial of businessman Michael Shongwe Ndoro, who is facing allegations of forging Zororo Energy Group documents to elbow out his co-director and ex-wife Precious, failed to start yesterday.

Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje remanded the case to Monday due to the absence of the trial magistrate Clever Tsikwa.

Zororo was formed by Michael and Precious when the two were still married.

According to court papers, the couple registered a company named Zororo Energy in 2018 as co-directors with a 50% share each.

Michael is said to have moved out of the matrimonial home soon after their divorce and left with the company documents.

Allegations are that Michael forged registration papers for Zororo Energy sometime in 2019 to elbow out Precious from the directorship of the company and replaced her with his mistress, Tunica Phaenah Mkahanana.

Michael and Mkahanana allegedly forged the company resolutions in January 2019 stating that Precious had resigned from her position as co-director and shareholder.

They then tendered the documents to the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera).

The two went on to apply for a licence for electricity generation.

Zera publicised a notice in the media as per regulations.

When Precious saw the advert, she requested for company documents from Michael, but he allegedly refused on the grounds that she (Precious) had nothing to do with the business.

Precious reported the matter to the police and investigations were conducted at the Registrar of Companies, which established that the directorship and shareholding had been changed.

Source - newsday

Must Read

CCC filed a false report against Energy Mutodi, investigations reveal

47 mins ago | 161 Views

Kasukuwere supporters upbeat despite setback

3 hrs ago | 453 Views

Bulawayo guns for green city status

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Chamisa to hold his campaign launch rally in Gweru

4 hrs ago | 895 Views

Mnangagwa rallies Iran solidarity

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Aspiring MP withdraws candidature after Mnangagwa's warning

4 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Kasukuwere back on ballot paper, says lawyer

4 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Zimbabwe poll preps face major hurdles

4 hrs ago | 319 Views

'Zanu-PF abusing chiefs'

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mnangagwa's govt told to be serious about corruption

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe records 12 600 accidents in 3 months

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe pensioners protest over US$ allowances

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

Court grants man peace order against girlfriend

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Dembare target ex-Caps star

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Afrobarometer survey, a huge indictment on Zanu-PF and CCC

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Biti says pharmacy licence cancellation illegal

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Student teachers revolt against lecturers

4 hrs ago | 321 Views

Bosso coach foul mouth continues

4 hrs ago | 290 Views

Sotho queen to fly Zimbabwe flag at Miss Global Heritage

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe GDP jumps 6,2% to $56 billion

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zanu-PF is an indomitable machine, says Mahiya

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Kasukuwere appeal defective, doomed'

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Bussed multitudes welcome Iranian leader in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

3 in court for printing fake O, A level certificates

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

British obsession with Zimbabwe politics nauseating

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Incompetent Western puppet faking political bravery

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

WATCH: Varakashi leader denies cyberbullying claims

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mayweather set to visit Victoria Falls

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe rugby star McNab joins English side Cornish Pirates

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Richard Branson enjoys Zimbabwe's wildlife during two week visit

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Man bashed at son-in-law's house

14 hrs ago | 1147 Views

ZNLF condemns brutal attack on Obey Shava

16 hrs ago | 585 Views

Woman rapes boy (12) in the bush

16 hrs ago | 2112 Views

Zimbabwe signs 12 economic agreements with Iran as Raisi ends Africa tour

17 hrs ago | 395 Views

Warriors drawn against Nigeria and Bafana Bafana n the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers

17 hrs ago | 685 Views

Zimbabwe records a 47,8% jump in the number of visitors from abroad

18 hrs ago | 434 Views

Inzalo kaGodlwayo partners government to rehabilitate roads

19 hrs ago | 582 Views

Zondo's court says Zuma must go back to prison

19 hrs ago | 940 Views

Armed robbers raid churches

20 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mnangagwa to commission new Mugabe International Airport terminal tomorrow

21 hrs ago | 687 Views

Journalist in court for murder

22 hrs ago | 837 Views

Zimsec scouts for examination markers

22 hrs ago | 421 Views

Kasukuwere launches Supreme Court appeal

22 hrs ago | 854 Views

Chinese national arrested over E-creator Ponzi Scheme

22 hrs ago | 934 Views

Zim lawyer, seven residents detained over repressive MOPO Act

13 Jul 2023 at 11:17hrs | 826 Views

Forex Trading: Indispensable tools for generating maximum profits

13 Jul 2023 at 11:14hrs | 279 Views

47% of UZ students HIV positive

13 Jul 2023 at 09:55hrs | 2441 Views

How Poverty Drives Innovation in Bulawayo's Ngozi Mine Landfill

13 Jul 2023 at 09:44hrs | 669 Views

Floyd Mayweather has landed in Harare

13 Jul 2023 at 08:50hrs | 2145 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days