Forgery case in false start

THE trial of businessman Michael Shongwe Ndoro, who is facing allegations of forging Zororo Energy Group documents to elbow out his co-director and ex-wife Precious, failed to start yesterday.Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje remanded the case to Monday due to the absence of the trial magistrate Clever Tsikwa.Zororo was formed by Michael and Precious when the two were still married.According to court papers, the couple registered a company named Zororo Energy in 2018 as co-directors with a 50% share each.Michael is said to have moved out of the matrimonial home soon after their divorce and left with the company documents.Allegations are that Michael forged registration papers for Zororo Energy sometime in 2019 to elbow out Precious from the directorship of the company and replaced her with his mistress, Tunica Phaenah Mkahanana.Michael and Mkahanana allegedly forged the company resolutions in January 2019 stating that Precious had resigned from her position as co-director and shareholder.They then tendered the documents to the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera).The two went on to apply for a licence for electricity generation.Zera publicised a notice in the media as per regulations.When Precious saw the advert, she requested for company documents from Michael, but he allegedly refused on the grounds that she (Precious) had nothing to do with the business.Precious reported the matter to the police and investigations were conducted at the Registrar of Companies, which established that the directorship and shareholding had been changed.