Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zanu-PF abusing chiefs'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has issued a veiled caution to the ruling Zanu-PF party for abusing traditional leaders in political campaigns.

"Political parties should desist from using traditional leaders to further their political interests as that is inconsistent with section 281(2) of the Constitution and should promote peace-building activities in a bid to de-escalating political violence; and to continuously encourage and train their members on human rights-based approaches in the conduct of their party political business," ZHRC said in a statement.

Zanu-PF is the only party known for perennially seeking the services of traditional leaders, especially during election seasons.

Some traditional leaders, including Chiefs' Council president Fortune Charumbira, have in the past attracted criticism for openly dabbling in partisan politics.

Chiefs, headmen and village heads have been accused of force-marching their subjects to vote for the ruling party despite the Constitution prohibiting the traditional leaders from participating in partisan politics.

The Constitution states that chiefs should be apolitical and "must not in any way participate in partisan politics, act in a partisan manner, further the interests of any political party or cause or violate the fundamental rights and freedoms of any person".

Already, there are reports of traditional leaders who are intimidating their subjects ordering them not to support the opposition.

In 2018, High Court judge Justice Clement Phiri ordered Charumbira to withdraw a public statement in which he said traditional leaders would support Zanu-PF presidential candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of that year's disputed elections.

The judge said Charumbira's remarks, made on October 28, 2017 and on January 13, 2018, were a violation of the Constitution, which says traditional leaders should be apolitical.

According to a report by the Election Resource Centre on its Election Credibility Indicator, traditional leaders continue to dabble in partisan politics.

"The electoral environment has seen a worsening of the conduct of traditional leaders, chiefs and headmen actively mobilising citizens to vote on election day in rural areas, potentially impacting the secrecy and integrity of the vote," the report read.

No comment could be obtained from Zanu-PF commissar Mike Bimha and party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa.

The ZHRC also called on political parties to encourage their supporters to practise tolerance to de-escalate tensions and reduce incidents of political violence.

"To ensure that their members exercise restraint in their activities by promoting political tolerance and diversity of views as well as accepting political pluralism and ensure that their members, in garnering support for their candidates, desist from advocating and resorting to violence in speech and action and not to use force and threats as that has an effect of violating the rights of other individuals," ZHRC said.

"The ZHRC encourages the public at large to practise political tolerance and maturity, respect divergent views and to co-exist with one another, to avoid violating human rights and fundamental freedoms of other citizens in the pretext of supporting political parties of their choice as well as to report threats of violence or acts of violence to the Zimbabwe Republic Police for investigations."

Source - newsday

Must Read

CCC filed a false report against Energy Mutodi, investigations reveal

47 mins ago | 161 Views

Kasukuwere supporters upbeat despite setback

3 hrs ago | 453 Views

Bulawayo guns for green city status

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Chamisa to hold his campaign launch rally in Gweru

4 hrs ago | 898 Views

Mnangagwa rallies Iran solidarity

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Aspiring MP withdraws candidature after Mnangagwa's warning

4 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Kasukuwere back on ballot paper, says lawyer

4 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Zimbabwe poll preps face major hurdles

4 hrs ago | 319 Views

Forgery case in false start

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa's govt told to be serious about corruption

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe records 12 600 accidents in 3 months

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe pensioners protest over US$ allowances

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

Court grants man peace order against girlfriend

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Dembare target ex-Caps star

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Afrobarometer survey, a huge indictment on Zanu-PF and CCC

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Biti says pharmacy licence cancellation illegal

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Student teachers revolt against lecturers

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

Bosso coach foul mouth continues

4 hrs ago | 290 Views

Sotho queen to fly Zimbabwe flag at Miss Global Heritage

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe GDP jumps 6,2% to $56 billion

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zanu-PF is an indomitable machine, says Mahiya

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Kasukuwere appeal defective, doomed'

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Bussed multitudes welcome Iranian leader in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

3 in court for printing fake O, A level certificates

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

British obsession with Zimbabwe politics nauseating

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Incompetent Western puppet faking political bravery

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

WATCH: Varakashi leader denies cyberbullying claims

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mayweather set to visit Victoria Falls

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe rugby star McNab joins English side Cornish Pirates

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Richard Branson enjoys Zimbabwe's wildlife during two week visit

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Man bashed at son-in-law's house

14 hrs ago | 1147 Views

ZNLF condemns brutal attack on Obey Shava

16 hrs ago | 585 Views

Woman rapes boy (12) in the bush

16 hrs ago | 2112 Views

Zimbabwe signs 12 economic agreements with Iran as Raisi ends Africa tour

17 hrs ago | 395 Views

Warriors drawn against Nigeria and Bafana Bafana n the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers

17 hrs ago | 685 Views

Zimbabwe records a 47,8% jump in the number of visitors from abroad

18 hrs ago | 435 Views

Inzalo kaGodlwayo partners government to rehabilitate roads

19 hrs ago | 582 Views

Zondo's court says Zuma must go back to prison

19 hrs ago | 940 Views

Armed robbers raid churches

20 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mnangagwa to commission new Mugabe International Airport terminal tomorrow

21 hrs ago | 687 Views

Journalist in court for murder

22 hrs ago | 837 Views

Zimsec scouts for examination markers

22 hrs ago | 421 Views

Kasukuwere launches Supreme Court appeal

22 hrs ago | 854 Views

Chinese national arrested over E-creator Ponzi Scheme

22 hrs ago | 934 Views

Zim lawyer, seven residents detained over repressive MOPO Act

13 Jul 2023 at 11:17hrs | 826 Views

Forex Trading: Indispensable tools for generating maximum profits

13 Jul 2023 at 11:14hrs | 279 Views

47% of UZ students HIV positive

13 Jul 2023 at 09:55hrs | 2441 Views

How Poverty Drives Innovation in Bulawayo's Ngozi Mine Landfill

13 Jul 2023 at 09:44hrs | 669 Views

Floyd Mayweather has landed in Harare

13 Jul 2023 at 08:50hrs | 2145 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days