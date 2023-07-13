Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Aspiring MP withdraws candidature after Mnangagwa's warning

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A Zanu-PF member Ndinyarei Mupukuta who was contesting the Maramba-Pfungwe National Assembly seat under an independent ticket has withdrawn his candidature citing personal reasons.

The withdrawal follows President Emmerson Mnangagwa warning to ruling party members "deploying" themselves as independent candidates.

In a statement released Thursday, Zanu-PF Treasurer General and acting secretary for legal affairs Patrick Chinamasa confirmed Mupukuta's withdrawal.

"This is to inform the public that Ndinyarei Mupukuta a Zanu-PF cadre who had submitted nomination papers in terms of Section 46 of the Electoral Act to stand as an Independent Candidate in the Maramba-Pfungwe constituency has with effect from 11 July 2023 withdrawn his candidature.

"Attached is a copy of the withdrawal letter submitted to the provincial elections officer, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Mashonaland East Province," Chinamasa said.

Mupukuta's letter read, "Following the Proclamation by His Excellency, President E.D. Mnangagwa, I. Mupukuta Ndinyarei (47-095781Q47) submitted my nomination forms in terms of Section 46 of the Electoral Act of Zimbabwe to the Maramba Pfungwe Constituency Elections Officer at Marondera Mashonaland East Province. Consequently, I was successfully nominated, and my name was published among nominated candidates in the Government Gazette for Maramba Pfungwe Constituency as an Independent.

"However, for personal reasons, I have decided unequivocally and without any undue influence, to withdraw my candidature for the forthcoming elections. This decision is made considering Section 49 of the Electoral Act which entitles me to withdraw my nomination at any time before elections."

Addressing Zanu-PF supporters in Magunje, Mnangagwa said members who lost in the primary elections should follow party rules.

"No one of you formed Zanu-PF party. Remember, you joined an already existing party. If you want to remain a Zanu-PF member, follow its rules. Kana ukafunga kuita pidigori, ndiwe unopidikuga muZanu-PF.  Isu takakuriramo, over 64 years tiri mu Zanu-PF asi hatina kumboti Zanu-PF ndeyangu.

"Ndikarota Zanu-PF yave yangu ndinopepuka kuti hope dzabvepi mudzimu yoda kundirasha. So, to you all, I say let us unite. If you are a sincere member of the party, you get deployed, you do not deploy yourself," he warned.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

CCC filed a false report against Energy Mutodi, investigations reveal

46 mins ago | 158 Views

Kasukuwere supporters upbeat despite setback

2 hrs ago | 452 Views

Bulawayo guns for green city status

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Chamisa to hold his campaign launch rally in Gweru

4 hrs ago | 892 Views

Mnangagwa rallies Iran solidarity

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Kasukuwere back on ballot paper, says lawyer

4 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Zimbabwe poll preps face major hurdles

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

'Zanu-PF abusing chiefs'

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Forgery case in false start

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa's govt told to be serious about corruption

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwe records 12 600 accidents in 3 months

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe pensioners protest over US$ allowances

4 hrs ago | 393 Views

Court grants man peace order against girlfriend

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Dembare target ex-Caps star

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Afrobarometer survey, a huge indictment on Zanu-PF and CCC

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Biti says pharmacy licence cancellation illegal

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Student teachers revolt against lecturers

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Bosso coach foul mouth continues

4 hrs ago | 290 Views

Sotho queen to fly Zimbabwe flag at Miss Global Heritage

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe GDP jumps 6,2% to $56 billion

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zanu-PF is an indomitable machine, says Mahiya

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Kasukuwere appeal defective, doomed'

4 hrs ago | 349 Views

Bussed multitudes welcome Iranian leader in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

3 in court for printing fake O, A level certificates

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

British obsession with Zimbabwe politics nauseating

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Incompetent Western puppet faking political bravery

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

WATCH: Varakashi leader denies cyberbullying claims

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mayweather set to visit Victoria Falls

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe rugby star McNab joins English side Cornish Pirates

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Richard Branson enjoys Zimbabwe's wildlife during two week visit

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Man bashed at son-in-law's house

14 hrs ago | 1145 Views

ZNLF condemns brutal attack on Obey Shava

16 hrs ago | 584 Views

Woman rapes boy (12) in the bush

16 hrs ago | 2112 Views

Zimbabwe signs 12 economic agreements with Iran as Raisi ends Africa tour

17 hrs ago | 394 Views

Warriors drawn against Nigeria and Bafana Bafana n the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers

17 hrs ago | 684 Views

Zimbabwe records a 47,8% jump in the number of visitors from abroad

18 hrs ago | 434 Views

Inzalo kaGodlwayo partners government to rehabilitate roads

19 hrs ago | 582 Views

Zondo's court says Zuma must go back to prison

19 hrs ago | 939 Views

Armed robbers raid churches

20 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mnangagwa to commission new Mugabe International Airport terminal tomorrow

21 hrs ago | 687 Views

Journalist in court for murder

21 hrs ago | 836 Views

Zimsec scouts for examination markers

22 hrs ago | 421 Views

Kasukuwere launches Supreme Court appeal

22 hrs ago | 854 Views

Chinese national arrested over E-creator Ponzi Scheme

22 hrs ago | 934 Views

Zim lawyer, seven residents detained over repressive MOPO Act

13 Jul 2023 at 11:17hrs | 826 Views

Forex Trading: Indispensable tools for generating maximum profits

13 Jul 2023 at 11:14hrs | 279 Views

47% of UZ students HIV positive

13 Jul 2023 at 09:55hrs | 2440 Views

How Poverty Drives Innovation in Bulawayo's Ngozi Mine Landfill

13 Jul 2023 at 09:44hrs | 669 Views

Floyd Mayweather has landed in Harare

13 Jul 2023 at 08:50hrs | 2145 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days