Mnangagwa rallies Iran solidarity

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa sought to draw mileage in visiting Iranian leader Ebrahim Raisi's short-lived companionship saying the two rulers' countries should close ranks as an act of unity against US imposed sanctions.

Zimbabwe has been under the York of US sanctions imposed in 2001 by the superpower in response to poll theft, unbridled corruption and rights abuses under then President Robert Mugabe.

Equally, the US imposed sanctions against Iran in response to the Iranian nuclear programme and the Arab country's support for Hezbollah, Hamas, and Palestine Islamic Jihad, that are considered terrorist organisations by the United States.

Speaking to reporters during a joint press conference with the Iranian leader in Harare Thursday, Mnangagwa said the two countries should show their common nemesis that they were united in their detest for sanctions imposed on them.

"It is important that we, the victims of western sanctions, are talking to each other," Mnangagwa said.

"The authors of these sanctions will not want us to talk to each other but because we are both victims it is critically important that we show them that we are united.

"I am happy that we share this view with the Iranian President."

Zimbabwe and Iran signed 12 memorandums of understanding to strengthen bilateral ties.

The MOUs include plans to create a tractor manufacturing plant in Zimbabwe with an Iranian company and a local partner.

The two countries also signed co-operation agreements for energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and telecommunications as well as research, science and technology projects.

Mnangagwa said, "We have signed an agreement related to cooperation in the mechanisation and modernisation of our agriculture. The establishment of a tractor factory will go a long way in raising our mechanisation for food security.

"I am happy that we have also signed an MOU which will help Zimbabwe access innovation and technology from Iran and we shall do our best to take on board this offer."

President Raisi, who had earlier visited Kenya and Uganda on the same leg, said Zimbabwe and Iran should build up co-operation, particularly in social and economic areas, to enable both nations fight US sanctions.

"We stand ready to share our capabilities with our friends in Africa, especially in Zimbabwe.

"Our cooperation with Zimbabwe and our cooperation with the African continent, which is a continent full of potential, could help us for mutual advances," Raisi said.

Source - ZimLive

