Chamisa to hold his campaign launch rally in Gweru
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's main opposition CCC will hold its campaign launch rally in Gweru on Sunday after police banned the event in Bindura last weekend ahead of the 23 August general elections.
Police have been prohibiting CCC rallies across the country, leading to its bosses writing an internal memo to stop the repression as it discredited the electoral process.
However, hardliners continue to ban opposition political rallies.
