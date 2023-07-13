Bulawayo guns for green city status

News / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO City Council has started consulting various stakeholders as it gears to attains green city status in the next few years.In a notice this week, town clerk Christopher Dube said: "The City of Bulawayo would like to advise stakeholders that we are conducting a data collection exercise for the Green Cities project during the month of July 2023."The exercise is being conducted in the following areas, Cowdray Park, Entumbane, Mahatshula, Kingsdale, Matsheumhlope, peri-urban agricultural plots and central business district."The exercise will collect information from residents, schools, retailers, fruit and vegetable markets, government departments, stakeholders and business organisations operating in Bulawayo."Dube said council was working with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to implement the Green Cities initiative.This follows the signing of a letter of intent by city mayor Solomon Mguni for the country's second largest city to be a green city."The FAO launched the Green Cities initiative in 2020 focused on improving the urban environment, strengthening urban–rural linkages and resilience of urban systems, services and population to external shocks," Dube said."The Green Cities initiative seeks to ensure access to a healthy environment and healthy diets from sustainable agro- food systems, increasing availability of green spaces through urban and peri-urban forestry towards contributing to climate change mitigation and adaptation and sustainable resource management."Dube advised residents and stakeholders that the data collection personnel will be identified by an Environmental Management Agency uniform and identification card."Stakeholders are requested to assist the data collection teams that will be conducting this exercise on behalf of the city of Bulawayo and FAO," he said.