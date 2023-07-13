Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo guns for green city status

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council has started consulting various stakeholders as it gears to attains green city status in the next few years.

In a notice this week, town clerk Christopher Dube said: "The City of Bulawayo would like to advise stakeholders that we are conducting a data collection exercise for the Green Cities project during the month of July 2023.

"The exercise is being conducted in the following areas, Cowdray Park, Entumbane, Mahatshula, Kingsdale, Matsheumhlope, peri-urban agricultural plots and central business district.

"The exercise will collect information from residents, schools, retailers, fruit and vegetable markets, government departments, stakeholders and business organisations operating in Bulawayo."

Dube said council was working with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to implement the Green Cities initiative.

This follows the signing of a letter of intent by city mayor Solomon Mguni for the country's second largest city to be a green city.

"The FAO launched the Green Cities initiative in 2020 focused on improving the urban environment, strengthening urban–rural linkages and resilience of urban systems, services and population to external shocks," Dube said.

"The Green Cities initiative seeks to ensure access to a healthy environment and healthy diets from sustainable agro- food systems, increasing availability of green spaces through urban and peri-urban forestry towards contributing to climate change mitigation and adaptation and sustainable resource management."

Dube advised residents and stakeholders that the data collection personnel will be identified by an Environmental Management Agency uniform and identification card.

"Stakeholders are requested to assist the data collection teams that will be conducting this exercise on behalf of the city of Bulawayo and FAO," he said.

Source - Southern Eye

Must Read

CCC filed a false report against Energy Mutodi, investigations reveal

47 mins ago | 161 Views

Kasukuwere supporters upbeat despite setback

3 hrs ago | 453 Views

Chamisa to hold his campaign launch rally in Gweru

4 hrs ago | 898 Views

Mnangagwa rallies Iran solidarity

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Aspiring MP withdraws candidature after Mnangagwa's warning

4 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Kasukuwere back on ballot paper, says lawyer

4 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Zimbabwe poll preps face major hurdles

4 hrs ago | 319 Views

'Zanu-PF abusing chiefs'

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Forgery case in false start

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa's govt told to be serious about corruption

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe records 12 600 accidents in 3 months

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe pensioners protest over US$ allowances

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

Court grants man peace order against girlfriend

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Dembare target ex-Caps star

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Afrobarometer survey, a huge indictment on Zanu-PF and CCC

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Biti says pharmacy licence cancellation illegal

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Student teachers revolt against lecturers

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

Bosso coach foul mouth continues

4 hrs ago | 290 Views

Sotho queen to fly Zimbabwe flag at Miss Global Heritage

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe GDP jumps 6,2% to $56 billion

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zanu-PF is an indomitable machine, says Mahiya

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Kasukuwere appeal defective, doomed'

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Bussed multitudes welcome Iranian leader in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

3 in court for printing fake O, A level certificates

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

British obsession with Zimbabwe politics nauseating

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Incompetent Western puppet faking political bravery

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

WATCH: Varakashi leader denies cyberbullying claims

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mayweather set to visit Victoria Falls

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe rugby star McNab joins English side Cornish Pirates

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Richard Branson enjoys Zimbabwe's wildlife during two week visit

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Man bashed at son-in-law's house

14 hrs ago | 1147 Views

ZNLF condemns brutal attack on Obey Shava

16 hrs ago | 585 Views

Woman rapes boy (12) in the bush

16 hrs ago | 2112 Views

Zimbabwe signs 12 economic agreements with Iran as Raisi ends Africa tour

17 hrs ago | 395 Views

Warriors drawn against Nigeria and Bafana Bafana n the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers

17 hrs ago | 685 Views

Zimbabwe records a 47,8% jump in the number of visitors from abroad

18 hrs ago | 435 Views

Inzalo kaGodlwayo partners government to rehabilitate roads

19 hrs ago | 582 Views

Zondo's court says Zuma must go back to prison

19 hrs ago | 940 Views

Armed robbers raid churches

20 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mnangagwa to commission new Mugabe International Airport terminal tomorrow

21 hrs ago | 687 Views

Journalist in court for murder

22 hrs ago | 837 Views

Zimsec scouts for examination markers

22 hrs ago | 421 Views

Kasukuwere launches Supreme Court appeal

22 hrs ago | 854 Views

Chinese national arrested over E-creator Ponzi Scheme

22 hrs ago | 934 Views

Zim lawyer, seven residents detained over repressive MOPO Act

13 Jul 2023 at 11:17hrs | 826 Views

Forex Trading: Indispensable tools for generating maximum profits

13 Jul 2023 at 11:14hrs | 279 Views

47% of UZ students HIV positive

13 Jul 2023 at 09:55hrs | 2441 Views

How Poverty Drives Innovation in Bulawayo's Ngozi Mine Landfill

13 Jul 2023 at 09:44hrs | 669 Views

Floyd Mayweather has landed in Harare

13 Jul 2023 at 08:50hrs | 2145 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days