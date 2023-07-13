Latest News Editor's Choice


Man of God sexually starves wife

Wonai Moyo from Thorngrove suburb in Bulawayo has accused her husband of sexually starving her as he spent night time reading the Bible and praying.

She said when she demands her conjugal rights he beats her up accusing her of being in love with a church elder.

She said her husband Robert Moyo who is a self-proclaimed prophet was always on the road to assist his clients in different parts of the country, and when he returns he would say he was tired and would not have sex with her.

She further said when she touches him he would complain and warn her against disturbing him.

She said she approached her husband's church elder for intervention but the cracks never healed in her turbulent marital life. She said her husband accused her of having fallen in love with the church elder.

The accusations escalated to a thorough hiding and threats to chuck her out of their home.

She applied for a peace order. In her affidavit she said: "I have been married to Robert Moyo for the past 18 years. The problem started early this year as he started to travel a lot to help his clients and most of the time he spends time at his shrine fasting and praying and he does not spare time for me.

"When he is at home, during the night he spends time reading the Bible and he would sleep late at night without having sex with me. The problem heightened after I engaged his church elder as he accused me of being in love with him and would bash me. I pray that this court will grant me the protection order."

Robert denied the accusations levelled against him and stated that his wife was two-timing him with his church elder.

"She is not telling the truth and the truth is not in her. This woman is a former sex worker and she slept with my church elder that's why I beat her. Most of the times when I'm out of Bulawayo to help people she sneaks out and returns home the following day in the morning.

"Moreover she does not keep our family secrets as she tells her friends and neighbours about our marital life," he said.

The presiding magistrate Makelo Ncube granted Wonai a protection order. Robert was barred from physically and emotionally abusing her.

Source - B-Metro

