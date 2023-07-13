Illegal settlers forced to stop building on pastures

News / National

by Staff reporter

Illegal settlers from Matopo village ward 9 who allegedly bought land from bogus land barons have been asked to stop developing their homesteads.In an interview, one of the victims, Nobuhle Ncube, said she feared that all her hard work would go down the drain."My fear is that a lot of time has been invested and money, l fear that l will not get back any refund and will have challenges in getting a place to settle."I think this matter has to be dealt with amicably because a lot of people who are desperate to settle are being robbed by these bogus land barons. At this point I am not sure which way to take because I fear losing this area that has cost me about US$2 000 to develop," said Ncube.Ncube tried confronting the land baron but she had only received threats."I tried approaching the land baron regarding the issue and he was rude. He told me to either top up or move out of the area," said Ncube.Ncube highlighted that she had engaged the chief and the district administrator as a way to find a solution to her problem."I met the chief and he told me to stop developing the area and the same applies to the district administrator who said that he had to carry out further investigations. I feel that there is no justice that has been served in dealing with this matter," said Ncube.The district administrator for Umzingwane Peter Mahlathini said they were carrying out investigations."I have engaged the chief to investigate because communal land must not be sold," said Mahlathini.When asked for comment the Chief Ngqabutho Mathe confirmed the ongoing investigations.