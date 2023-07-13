Suspect found with soiled blankets

News / National

by Staff reporter

A trail of footprints sold out a 23-year-old man from Mahlabathini Village in Inyathi, after he broke into a nearby house and stole several items.Ephraim Moyo was caught with a fridge, soiled blankets, clothes and shoes in his house.According to a villager, Nkosinomusa Ndebele, on Tuesday Moyo took advantage of the fact that the fridge and television owner stayed and worked at a neighbouring village and was not around at that time."On Wednesday, Ndlovu, the owner of the stolen items arrived and saw that his fridge and blankets were missing. He then called other neighbours and started tracking footprints that led to Moyo's home," said Ndebele.B-Metro heard that upon reaching Moyo's house, the mob could not find him so they went to Chikoti near Jwayelani Shops, his favourite spot, and found him there drinking."The mob questioned and started beating him, and it was then that he pleaded with them to stop beating him and that he would take them to where the stolen items were."B-Metro also heard that Moyo then took the mob to his house where upon arrival he opened a room that had all the stolen items."What surprised us is that as young as he was, we found soiled blankets, it appears that whenever he was drunk he would soil himself and cover it with another blanket," added Ndebele.