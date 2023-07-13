Caps United will send its fans to their graves early

News / National

by Staff reporter

WITH the scoreline reading two goals to one in favour of the hosts, Bulawayo Chiefs, a handful of supporters still cheered on their team despite looming defeat at Luveve Stadium.Three minutes later, the referee blew the whistle to signal the end of the match and it was yet another defeat for Caps United."This team will send us to our early graves. Watching Caps United lose two matches in a row in Bulawayo is just too painful. I wonder what is going on at my beloved team, it's just not the Caps United that I know," Mufaro Chitau tells B-Metro Sport at Luveve Stadium last Saturday.His team had lost 1-2 to Highlanders the past weekend at Barbourfields Stadium.When news filtered on social media and eventually confirmed on mainstream media that Caps United will temporarily relocate to Bulawayo, Chitau celebrated like a child who had just been told that Christmas had come early. Caps United, like city rivalsDynamos, have no home ground in Harare to host their games and are using Bulawayo as a temporary base.This means Chitau and other staunch Makepekepe supporters will see more of their team in Bulawayo.But results are not coming their team's way, dampening the mood in the green and white camp."We lost to Highlanders last week and we lost again today. It's time for the club executive to make very hard decisions, we can't continue like this. It's painful to watch our team lose week in week out," he added.After the Chiefs defeat, social media was awash with speculation that coach Lloyd Chitembwe had quit Caps United.The club, however, dismissed the reports as false and released a statement saying the coach was still in charge. Tomorrow (Saturday), Caps United is back in the City of Kings again for another encounter against Chicken Inn at Barbourfields.Caps United has lost three matches and drew two in the last five matches leaving the club a distant 11 position, eleven points away from leaders Highlanders.