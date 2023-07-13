Latest News Editor's Choice


Man dumps wife in court for maid

by Staff reporter
A TROUBLED man from Queens Park suburb in Bulawayo pulled a shocker in court as he dumped his wife for allegedly bashing him and insulting him for failing to secure a job.

Timothy Dube revealed that after he was involved in an accident he lost his job where he was employed as shop manager.

He said his wife who is gainfully employed shouldered the home needs that included paying all bills and paying the maid's wage.

He said after that his wife would verbally abuse him in front of their children and would brand him a useless man. She would punch him and hurl insults at him whenever they argued, he said.

He applied for a protection order at Bulawayo's Tredgold Courts.

"I'm applying for a protection order against my wife Selma Sibanda. Whenever we are involved in an argument she beats me and insults me in front of our children. She brands me a useless man forgetting that I'm the one who paid for her secondary and tertiary education to help her attain the qualifications she has. I hope this court will grant me a protection order," he said.

Selma took to the stand and said: "He was in love with our maid and we fought over that. Time after time we are involved in heated arguments which spiral into fights."

Robert said: "She has abused me more than enough, I no longer want to stay with her. It's better we sell the house and share the money. I cannot stand her unbearable abuse."

The magistrate Makelo Ncube granted the couple a reciprocal order. The order binds the pair to live peacefully with each other and not to physically and verbally abuse each other.

They were also ordered to go for counselling and return to the court after a month.

Source - B-Metro

