Daring soldiers jailed for stealing from Mnangagwa

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Two daring soldiers and a District Development Fund (DDF) driver who stole building materials from the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa's farm have been sentenced to 15 months behind bars by Concession magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware today.The soldiers Tazvitya Kutuka (38) and Perioge Chikuya (46) and their accomplice Tolucky Kambakuku (43) will however spend six months after the sentence was conditionally suspended.In passing the sentence Nembaware said the convicts betrayed the trust that was placed on them by the First Lady and they showed no respect for her by stealing her property hence deterrent sentence is therefore called to send a warning to others that theft from the employer does not pay.In mitigation, they told the court that they stole the equipment because they wanted to raise money for their children's school fees.Prosecutor Precious Khanye said sometime is August last year the soldiers were deployed at the First Farm in Glendale to supervise the construction of a warehouse.Kambakuku who is a tractor driver at the farm connived with the soldiers to steal building materials like bricks, roofing sheets, cement and roofing trusses.Working on a tip off the police managed to arrest Kambakuku who was caught keeping the stolen property and he implicated the two soldiers.All the stolen property was recovered valued at US$3 238-50