Factors contributing to road carnages

by Tafadzwa Goliati
3 hrs ago | Views
One factor is the deplorable state of most of the road infrastructure. The government is urged to seriously invest in road rehabilitation projects. An example in case is Sanyati Road, Bulawayo to Victoria Fall Road which is now in a deplorable state.

There have been numerous calls for government intervention to rehabilitate the roads which is in a serious naughty state.

Some of the rural roads in the country have been rehabilitated but this one remains neglected and affects business in the areas.

Two, Liqour Board is giving out licence to people who are opening bottle stores at bus terminus especially in Harare .

Third, Some transport Operators are buying second tyres being imported overseas which are not suitable our local terrain.

Fourth, Law Enforcement Agents are incapacitated

PAZ National Coordinator Tafadzwa Goliati

Source - Byo24News

