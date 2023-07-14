Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa launches poll drive tomorrow

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa is set to launch his party's election campaign in Gweru, Midlands province, tomorrow after last week's false start.

Police blocked Chamisa from launching his election campaign in Bindura, Mashonaland Central province, last Sunday saying the chosen venue was not suitable for a large gathering, citing lack of ablution facilities.

CCC has been facing hurdles in holding campaign rallies in the run-up to the August 23 elections, with police citing various reasons for not sanctioning the gatherings.

Following the bans, police bosses, earlier this week instructed provincial commanders to clear opposition party rallies to level the electoral field.

CCC organising secretary Amos Chibaya yesterday confirmed that police had cleared the CCC election campaign launch rally at Mkoba Stadium.

"Yes, it's true the president (Chamisa) will launch the campaign rally at Mkoba Stadium," Chibaya said.

"We notified the police and they cleared us and so we invite everyone to come and be part of the mother of all rallies to be graced by president Chamisa."

CCC has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu-PF party of obstructing their campaign plans ahead of the elections.

So far this week, police have banned nearly a dozen CCC rallies. Yesterday, police banned a CCC rally set for Joel business centre in Zhombe, where Chamisa was scheduled to officiate at the mobilisation event.

They also banned a CCC rally scheduled for Nyaradza Grounds at Gokwe Centre and Zengeza East constituency in Chitungwiza.

In a statement last week, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi blamed the opposition for poor planning and not following procedures.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges political parties and their representatives to be organised and avoid discrediting the police for their own internal failings to follow clear conditions stipulated under [MOPA] Maintenance of Peace and Order Act," he said.

Under the Act, police authority should be sought before holding a public gathering or a demonstration.

Source - newsday

