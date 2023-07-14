Mnangagwa takes campaign crusade to Marange

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa today takes his 2023 re-election campaign crusade to Johane Marange apostolic sect in Marange, Manicaland province, where he is set to address thousands of the church's followers.The apostolic sect members are gathered in Marange for their annual Passover, which started on July 1 and is expected to end today.The apostolic sect is one of the country's biggest church denominations.This is one of the few visits Mnangagwa has made to the shrine after the death of its leader Noah Mombeshora Taguta last year in April.Several Zanu-PF supporters are expected to attend the event, with Mutare businessman and transport mogul, Esau Mupfumi expected to bus party supporters.Zanu-PF Manicaland chairperson Tawanda Mukodza confirmed yesterday Mnangagwa's sojourn to Marange, saying: "I want to confirm that President Mnangagwa will be in Marange on for the church's annual Passover in Marange, where he is set to meet the church's gathering."We have a good relationship with churches in the country and across the world."Zanu-PF aspiring candidate for Mutare West and church member, Nyasha Marange, also confirmed Mnangagwa's visit."We are preparing for President Mnangagwa's visit at our shrine. I am a member in the church, we are happy to host the gathering," he said.