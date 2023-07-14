Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC vote split imminent in Masvingo ward 1

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
There are fears of vote split in Masvingo City Council's ward 1 in the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party as one member Edmond Maruta who was disqualified went on to stand as independent after the party chose Sabina Chikwangwani to represent the party.

Sources within the party said they tried engaging him to withdraw as was the case in ward 2 but Maruta refused and basing on the support he had, he could pool a sizeable number of voters at the expense of CCC.

"The provincial leadership tried all tricks in the book but they failed to convince him to step down and considering the support he had during campaigns, he could take a sizeable number of people and remember the seat once went to Zanu-PF so it's not surprising if it wins again," said the source.

Speaking to TellZim News, Maruta said he was not going to back down saying he was confident of victory as he was working on the ground.

"I am a man of my word, so I don't back down on my decision to stand as independent, we are working on the ground and we are telling our people that they should vote for a person not party. They need to vote for someone who is capable and people in ward 1 know who is better among us candidates," said Maruta

On the nomination Maruta told TellZim News that he was disgruntled about the whole selection process saying he doesn't know how on earth he lost to Chikwangwani since he had all what it takes to represent the party but the party went on to pick a ‘back bencher'.

"I have filed nomination papers as independent because I felt that I was the one who deserved to represent the party considering how I worked."

"I was on the forefront of making sure that people, mainly the youths register to vote, I was shocked to find out that, a back bencher, someone who did not work or contributed anything for the party was selected, this is the reason why I decided to go independent and I am confident of winning because I have a lot of support from people I worked with," said Maruta.

He however, said he is urging his supporters to vote for him as councilor then vote for Nelson Chamisa for president.

"To all ward 1 people especially members of CCC, vote for me as your councilor so that I fulfil what I promised to you. I also urge you to stand by president Nelson Chamisa.

There has been a candidate chaotic selection process by CCC which resulted in a number of disgruntled members contesting as independent candidates in Masvingo.

In ward 2, Rocky Kamuzonda had filed as an independent but later on withdrew after the party intervention.

In the same ward, Frank Chirairo also filed as CCC together with Shantiel Chiwara making a double candidate in the same ward.

Chirairo who was alleged to have forged signatures later on withdrew quitting active politics and has also renounced his CCC membership.

Other CCC members who contested as independent include Masvingo Mayor Collen Maboke who is contesting for Masvingo Urban parliamentary seat as well as Chiredzi Town Council Chairperson Gibson Hwende who is contesting for Chiredzi Central Constituency.

Source - TellZim News

Must Read

Bells toll for CCC as poll looms

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Battle to bar Kasukuwere from the race is intensifying

2 hrs ago | 411 Views

Open Society Africa Programmes Director says Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act' is invalid ab initio

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

WATCH: Gayton McKenzie says Zimbabweans are cowards

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

ZEC delays ballot printing amid legal challenges

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa govt goes after illegal boreholes

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

Bulawayo bus operators bend the rules, flout BCC by-laws

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Paul Siwela welcomes Kasukuwere's overtures

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Revenge mission: 4 brothers murder man

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Botswana arrests 2 Zimbabweans for illegal gold mining

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Kasukuwere aides taunt Mnangagwa over poll ban

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Mayweather says Mnangagwa is 'unbelievable'

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

UAE suspends Gold Refinery over owners' alleged laundering links

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zec stops Gutu West election

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Mnangagwa expected in Zaka this week

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa takes campaign crusade to Marange

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Chamisa launches poll drive tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF candidates frog-marched to Mnangagwa's events

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa using law to fight personal battles says Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Factors contributing to road carnages

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Daring soldiers jailed for stealing from Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwe can hold credible polls without interference, says China

19 hrs ago | 537 Views

Floyd Mayweather Jr. thrills crowd in Zimbabwe during 'Motherland Tour'

19 hrs ago | 645 Views

Mnangagwa commissions the new Mugabe Airport terminal

19 hrs ago | 684 Views

Businessman drags magistrate to High Court over falsehoods

19 hrs ago | 666 Views

Mosquito pleads with Mayweather

19 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Mnangagwa signs Zimbabwe's 'Logan Act' into fully fledged law

19 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zimbabwe's fuel cartels under fire

19 hrs ago | 1244 Views

Man dumps wife in court for maid

19 hrs ago | 914 Views

Caps United will send its fans to their graves early

19 hrs ago | 204 Views

Suspect found with soiled blankets

19 hrs ago | 333 Views

Illegal settlers forced to stop building on pastures

19 hrs ago | 168 Views

Man of God sexually starves wife

19 hrs ago | 1219 Views

WATCH: Drama as congregants fight

19 hrs ago | 920 Views

Teachers trade insults in front of students

19 hrs ago | 363 Views

CCC filed a false report against Energy Mutodi, investigations reveal

14 Jul 2023 at 10:43hrs | 1841 Views

Kasukuwere supporters upbeat despite setback

14 Jul 2023 at 08:59hrs | 1071 Views

Bulawayo guns for green city status

14 Jul 2023 at 08:59hrs | 562 Views

Chamisa to hold his campaign launch rally in Gweru

14 Jul 2023 at 07:53hrs | 1851 Views

Mnangagwa rallies Iran solidarity

14 Jul 2023 at 07:50hrs | 327 Views

Aspiring MP withdraws candidature after Mnangagwa's warning

14 Jul 2023 at 07:50hrs | 2419 Views

Kasukuwere back on ballot paper, says lawyer

14 Jul 2023 at 07:49hrs | 3881 Views

Zimbabwe poll preps face major hurdles

14 Jul 2023 at 07:49hrs | 521 Views

'Zanu-PF abusing chiefs'

14 Jul 2023 at 07:49hrs | 546 Views

Forgery case in false start

14 Jul 2023 at 07:48hrs | 389 Views

Mnangagwa's govt told to be serious about corruption

14 Jul 2023 at 07:48hrs | 292 Views

Zimbabwe records 12 600 accidents in 3 months

14 Jul 2023 at 07:48hrs | 187 Views

Zimbabwe pensioners protest over US$ allowances

14 Jul 2023 at 07:47hrs | 760 Views

Court grants man peace order against girlfriend

14 Jul 2023 at 07:46hrs | 373 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days