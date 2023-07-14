Mnangagwa expected in Zaka this week

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to visit Zaka District, for the first time since he became President, on July 16; 2023 to address a star rally ahead of August 23 election.Zanu-PF Provincial Secretary for Information Pepukai Chiwewe confirmed the development and said preparations were underway."President Mnangagwa will be in Zaka to address a star rally at Chinorumba High School in Zaka Central. Preparations are underway for the big day in the district," said Chiwewe.He said the rally is important for the district considering the fact that he had not visited the district since he became president."The rally is very important for us considering the fact that it is the first time for the president to visit the district since the inception of the new dispensation. So we are happy and confident that his visit will aid in our voter mobilization as we strive to play our part towards the five million votes target," said ChiweweZanu-PF recently launched its campaign and the top leadership will be touring Masvingo Province in the next two weeks.Vice President Constantino Chiwenga visited the province for a rally in Gutu East on July 10 and will visit Gutu West on August 3.The party Vice President Kembo Mohadi will be visit Masvingo Central on August 12.National chairperson Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri who is also the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs is expected to address a rally in Mwenezi West on August 17.Mnangagwa was in Masvingo last month where he addressed first time voters at Mucheke Stadium.