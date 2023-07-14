Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UAE suspends Gold Refinery over owners' alleged laundering links

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The United Arab Emirates suspended the accreditation of one of its biggest gold refineries over concerns that its owners had ties to alleged money launderers.

Emirates Gold DMCC — which has operated in Dubai for more than 30 years — was last week suspended from the UAE's Good Delivery List, according to a government website.

The Emirates Gold Bullion Committee, which is chaired by the Economy Ministry, removed the refinery due to concerns its owners were connected to alleged money launderers, according to people familiar with the thinking behind the decision. An official from the committee said in a statement it could not comment on specific cases but expected accredited members to apply the highest international standards.

The London Bullion Market Association, which regulates the UK capital's precious metals market, followed suit on Friday and suspended the refinery's affiliate membership after a due diligence review. It said it "takes very seriously any breaches of the rules," without giving details.

A spokesperson for Emirates Gold said earlier this week the company operates to the highest industry standards for responsible sourcing and anti-money laundering, and has a long history of compliance audits to show that. Any matters relating to the authorities remain private, the spokesperson said.

According to the people familiar with the UAE decision, two of the ultimate beneficial owners of Emirates Gold are relatives of Zimbabwean businessmen Simon Rudland and Howard Baker. A documentary by Al Jazeera earlier this year alleged that the two men were involved in money laundering through the UAE's gold sector. It didn't name any specific UAE refiner in connection with them.

In response to the Al Jazeera documentary Rudland denied involvement in money laundering. Baker didn't respond to the channel when asked for comment.

Emails and phone calls by Bloomberg to Rudland and his company Gold Leaf Tobacco went unanswered. Baker couldn't be reached for comment.

The suspension of one of the most storied names in the UAE's gold business comes as authorities crack down on suspected illegal practices in the sector. The Gulf nation has been implementing tough new laws to curb money laundering, levying large fines on non-compliant firms.

The UAE created its Good Delivery list as a standard for top firms. To maintain that accreditation, refiners must undergo annual audits to ensure they're complying with anti-money laundering and responsible sourcing laws.

The clean-up of the gold sector is part of the UAE's bid to rehabilitate its financial reputation, after being added to a watch-list by a money laundering watchdog last year. The Paris-based Financial Action Taskforce named the UAE's gold industry as a cause for concern before adding the country to its "gray list."

Emirates Gold was sold last year to a consortium that included relatives of Rudland and Baker, after the death in 2021 of its founder Mohamad Shakarchi, an Iraqi-born precious metals merchant, according to the people familiar with the situation.

The firm was one of just three UAE-based refineries with the nation's Good Delivery accreditation, making it a top player in the Middle East's biggest gold market. Other accreditation programs are also used by other refiners in the country.

Source - Bloomberg

Must Read

Bells toll for CCC as poll looms

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Battle to bar Kasukuwere from the race is intensifying

2 hrs ago | 413 Views

Open Society Africa Programmes Director says Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act' is invalid ab initio

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

WATCH: Gayton McKenzie says Zimbabweans are cowards

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

ZEC delays ballot printing amid legal challenges

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa govt goes after illegal boreholes

2 hrs ago | 447 Views

Bulawayo bus operators bend the rules, flout BCC by-laws

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Paul Siwela welcomes Kasukuwere's overtures

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Revenge mission: 4 brothers murder man

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Botswana arrests 2 Zimbabweans for illegal gold mining

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Kasukuwere aides taunt Mnangagwa over poll ban

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Mayweather says Mnangagwa is 'unbelievable'

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zec stops Gutu West election

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Mnangagwa expected in Zaka this week

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

CCC vote split imminent in Masvingo ward 1

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mnangagwa takes campaign crusade to Marange

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Chamisa launches poll drive tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF candidates frog-marched to Mnangagwa's events

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa using law to fight personal battles says Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Factors contributing to road carnages

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Daring soldiers jailed for stealing from Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwe can hold credible polls without interference, says China

19 hrs ago | 537 Views

Floyd Mayweather Jr. thrills crowd in Zimbabwe during 'Motherland Tour'

19 hrs ago | 646 Views

Mnangagwa commissions the new Mugabe Airport terminal

19 hrs ago | 684 Views

Businessman drags magistrate to High Court over falsehoods

19 hrs ago | 666 Views

Mosquito pleads with Mayweather

19 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Mnangagwa signs Zimbabwe's 'Logan Act' into fully fledged law

19 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zimbabwe's fuel cartels under fire

19 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Man dumps wife in court for maid

19 hrs ago | 914 Views

Caps United will send its fans to their graves early

19 hrs ago | 204 Views

Suspect found with soiled blankets

19 hrs ago | 333 Views

Illegal settlers forced to stop building on pastures

19 hrs ago | 168 Views

Man of God sexually starves wife

19 hrs ago | 1219 Views

WATCH: Drama as congregants fight

19 hrs ago | 920 Views

Teachers trade insults in front of students

20 hrs ago | 363 Views

CCC filed a false report against Energy Mutodi, investigations reveal

14 Jul 2023 at 10:43hrs | 1841 Views

Kasukuwere supporters upbeat despite setback

14 Jul 2023 at 08:59hrs | 1071 Views

Bulawayo guns for green city status

14 Jul 2023 at 08:59hrs | 562 Views

Chamisa to hold his campaign launch rally in Gweru

14 Jul 2023 at 07:53hrs | 1851 Views

Mnangagwa rallies Iran solidarity

14 Jul 2023 at 07:50hrs | 327 Views

Aspiring MP withdraws candidature after Mnangagwa's warning

14 Jul 2023 at 07:50hrs | 2419 Views

Kasukuwere back on ballot paper, says lawyer

14 Jul 2023 at 07:49hrs | 3881 Views

Zimbabwe poll preps face major hurdles

14 Jul 2023 at 07:49hrs | 521 Views

'Zanu-PF abusing chiefs'

14 Jul 2023 at 07:49hrs | 546 Views

Forgery case in false start

14 Jul 2023 at 07:48hrs | 389 Views

Mnangagwa's govt told to be serious about corruption

14 Jul 2023 at 07:48hrs | 292 Views

Zimbabwe records 12 600 accidents in 3 months

14 Jul 2023 at 07:48hrs | 187 Views

Zimbabwe pensioners protest over US$ allowances

14 Jul 2023 at 07:47hrs | 760 Views

Court grants man peace order against girlfriend

14 Jul 2023 at 07:46hrs | 373 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days