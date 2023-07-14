Botswana arrests 2 Zimbabweans for illegal gold mining

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO Zimbabwean men have appeared in the Botswana court charged with illegal gold mining and illegally entering the neighbouring country.Bhekimpilo Tau (36) and Thembani Nkomo (41) pleaded guilty to the charges before Francistown magistrate Thapelo Buang on Monday.They were remanded in custody to August 3 for sentence.According to media reports, the State alleges that Tau and Nkomo were unlawfully found mining for gold at the disused Rainbow Gold Mine on May 4, 2023.Indications are that a plea for another unspecified charge in respect of the accused persons has been reserved because the police are yet to take its file to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.Thabiso Leinane represented the State.Botswana is currently battling increasing cases of illegal gold mining around the Matsiloje area.