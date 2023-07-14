Paul Siwela welcomes Kasukuwere's overtures

News / National

by Staff reporter

@hon_kasukuwere, @Bulawayo24News,@edmnangagwa, MLO welcomes your ovetures to engage in Matebele genocide reparations. Our Demands are

A. Matebeleland to break away from Zimbabwe.

B. Payment of Onehundredbillion usdollars ie US100billion reparations for Matebele genocide. pic.twitter.com/mtzbzxswsA — Paul Siwela (@presmlo10) July 14, 2023

SELF-EXILED secessionist Matabeleland Liberation Organisation (MLO) leader, Paul Siwela, has welcomed Saviour Kasukuwere's overtures to engage in Matebele genocide reparations.Kasukuwere, has ‘promised' that if elected, he will hold a national healing and reconciliation summit to bring closure to the Gukurahundi genocide and also avail a billion-dollar compensation fund so that Matabeleland can catch up with the rest of the country.Kasukuwere, who is currently based in South Africa, said Zimbabwe has suffered from several violent episodes that must be addressed in order to rebuild the country.Matabeleland, according to the former cabinet minister, is lagging behind in terms of progress, with some individuals still lacking birth certificates.Kasukuwere admitted that an apology was required to help people heal.