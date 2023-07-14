WATCH: Gayton McKenzie says Zimbabweans are cowards

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Ex-convict and outspoken South African Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie, notorious for his xenophobic outbursts and anti-immigrant campaign, as well as fuelling aggressive anti-foreigners sentiments, says Zimbabweans are cowards who run away from their own country to other countries instead of confronting their oppressors and fixing their mineral-rich nation.

McKenzie says he doesn't care even if some people label him xenophobic because "someone must tell Zimbabweans the truth".

A convicted bank robber turned businessman and politician, McKenzie is a former Mayor of the Central Karoo District Municipality. He says despite their education, Zimbabweans are working as gardeners and waiters in restaurants in South Africa instead of going back home to fix their country.



