Battle to bar Kasukuwere from the race is intensifying

News / National

by Staff reporter

The court battle waged by Lovedale Mangwana to bar independent presidential election candidate Saviour Kasukuwere from the race is intensifying.Mangwana is alleged to be acting on behalf of his Zanu-PF handlers to benefit President Emmerson Mnangagwa.After his High Court victory was automatically suspended due to a subsequent Supreme Court appeal, Mangwana has approached the High Court seeking leave to execute judgment pending appeal - meaning to get Kasukuwere blocked from running while the case continues.Meanwhile, Mangwana has also made an urgent Supreme Court application demanding that Kasukuwere's appeal must be set down, heard and determined urgently.The battle to stop Kasukuwere from running against President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa is intensifying, getting increasingly desperate.Kasukuwere likely to undercut Mnangagwa in the election, especially in Mashonaland provinces, his home region.