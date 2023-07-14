Latest News Editor's Choice


Caps United return to winning ways

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Caps United 2 - 0 Green Fuel
TEN men Caps United ended their five match winless run with a convincing two nil win over Green Fuel in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played here yesterday. Coming from three defeats and two draws Caps United needed a win to put their campaign back on track.

Makepekepe gaffer Lloyd Chitembwe dedicated the win to the club supporters who braved the chilly weather to cheer the team. He said the win was a clear indication that things had changed at Makepekepe.

"The win belongs to the supporters, they deserve it, they have been starving of celebration and this football club is theirs. Noone can begrudge them to be in a celebratory mood," he said.

Chitembwe attributed the bad patch the club was going through to the lack of unity which has now been restored.

"We have been going through a phase were there was so much disunity within the club. When things were not going on well, it was open for everyone to see and if they are now going on well like they are now, results speak for themselves. I have always said we have the players a good team but there were challenges we were facing and I am glad things are getting back to normal at the club for everyone involved," he said.

His counterpart Rodwell Dhlakama said his team lacked precision in front of goals.

"We lost it in the first half , we made chances and failed to score, we make two blunders and Caps United utilized the chances and we lost the match," he said. The match started on a high tempo with Caps United on the front foot threatening the visitors.

Godknows Murwira put in a cross from the right flank that was met by Hastings Chapusha whose header was ruled offiside with Green fuel goalkeeper David Bizabani a beaten man. Moments later Caps United got another chance from a free kick just outside the 18 area but a weak effort by Murwira was easily dealt with by Bizabani.

Just after the half hour mark, Makepekepe surged ahead courtesy of a William Manondo tap in after a goal mouth melee. The second half Caps United with started on an attacking mode but Green Fuel were thwarting the attacks relentlessly. Raymond Uchena nearly restored parity for Green Fuel but missed an open goal after 48 minutes with Rayners in goals for Caps United to beat.

Makepekepe punished the visitors after 62 minutes when substitute Rodwell Chinyengetere profited from a defensive blunder to put the ball past Bizabani. Soon after Caps' second goal, the Harare side were reduced to 10 men after Murwira was given a second yellow card for time wasting.

With a man down, it was a matter of managing the game rathr than putting their opponent's to the sword for the Harare giants as they held on to a much needed win.

Green Fuel

D Bizabani (gk), T Pfende, T Gora, R Uchena, R Chinemo, X Moyo, C Dhuwa , B Sibanda, N Ndlovu, W Mapuwa (M Phiri), N Takawira (M Makomeke)

Subs

C Mverechena, T Mukanhairi, G Chikengezha, M Phiri, M Arnold, M Aristole, M Makomeke,A Nyamajiwa,K Chikotora

Caps United

A Rayners (gk), G Murwira, I Zambezi, H Chapusha, K Madzongwe, P Musaka, J Tulani, P Bamusi, I Nyoni, C Rupiya, (T Daka) W Manondo (R Chinyengetere 55)

Subs

T Mateyaunga, J Ngodzo, T Rusike, J Daka, P Govere, D Chafa, A Matope, R Chinyengetere, T Daka


Source - The Chronicle

