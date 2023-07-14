ZANU PF aspiring MP tears up opposition posters

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) members in Mazowe North constituency have chastised ZANU PF aspiring Member of Parliament Tsungai Makumbe for allegedly tearing off their campaign posters and intimidating opposition members.

CCC aspiring candidate for Mazowe North constituency Elison Manyika blasted Makumbe of playing dirty politics."We know ZANU PF always plays dirty but we are shocked to see Makumbe being a candidate at the forefront of tearing our posters and threatening to assault our members," lamented Manyika."Last week he was moving in an unregistered Toyota Fortuner with a number of youths tearing off our posters but we are not moved because people know his behaviour."Another CCC member said they have since told their supporters to be alert of Makumbe and vote him out in the looming election."We have told our supporters to deal with him in the ballot and leave his barbaric actions because if we retaliate there will be blood shed," a source who declined to be named said.Makumbe did not answer his calls from this reporter.Investigations by Bulawayo24.com revealed that the police is trying to educate both candidates from the ruling party and opposition hence they have been summoned for a peace meeting this coming Thursday.